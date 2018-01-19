TV News Roundup: ‘Heathers’ Series Releases First Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Paramount Network releases the first trailer for its new series “Heathers” and Netflix announces a date for its new documentary series “Ugly Delicious.”

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount Network has released the first trailer for its new series “Heathers,” based on the cult classic film of the same name. “Heathers” premieres Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

DATES

Netflix‘s new eight-episode documentary series “Ugly Delicious” will premiere on Feb. 23. The show features chef David Chang as he travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. Watch a first look clip below.

CASTING

VH1 announced that the guest judges to be featured on the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” include Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer. The new season will have a 90-minute premiere on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Will & Grace” has cast new guest stars to appear in future episodes of Season 1. Alec Baldwin will reprise his role as Malcolm Widmark, Blythe Danner will reprise her role as Marilyn Truman (Will’s mom), Sara Rue will reprise her role as Joyce (Grace’s sister). Mary McCormack and Robert Klein will also guest star.