TV News Roundup: Paul Walker Documentary Set at Paramount Network

In today’s roundup, Paramount Network announces plans to release a documentary titled “I Am Paul Walker” and Denis Leary joins TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.”

PREMIERES

Paramount Network, Network Entertainment, and filmmaker Derik Murray have partnered to create “I Am Paul Walker,” a documentary on the life and tragic death of the “Fast and the Furious” actor. The film will include interviews from Walker’s castmates and friends. Adrian Buitenhuis will direct and Jon Slusser and Jaimee Kosanke will serve as executive producers. The documentary is set to premiere this summer.

CASTING

Denis Leary has been cast in the third season of TNT drama “Animal Kingdom.” The series follows a Southern California crime family. Leary joins cast members Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra. The show is produced by John Wells Productions in associated with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Camille Guaty will join the cast of “Get Christie Love” on ABC. She will play the titular character’s best friend. It was previously announced that Kylie Bunbury (“Pitch”) will play Christie Love, a CIA agent leading a highly trained elite ops unit. The show is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Paramount Television has hired David Flynn as executive vice president, international strategy. Flynn will help build Paramount TV’s IP library. He will also play a role in bringing independent and foreign filmmakers to the network.

Kelly Betz has been named the chief financial officer of DreamWorks Animation. Betz will oversee the film division, short and long-term financial planning, production finance, and profitability. She will also continue to work in the television arena handling deal analysis and greenlighting projects.