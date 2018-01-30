TV News Roundup: Oxygen Media to Premiere ‘Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer’

In today’s roundup, Oxygen Media announced the premiere date for their special “Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” and HBO released trailers for the new seasons of “Divorce” and “Crashing.”

SPECIALS

Oxygen Media will premiere the one-hour true crime special “Killing Versace: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by NBC News senior national correspondent Kate Snow, the special will re-examine the manhunt for murderer Andrew Cunanan through new and revisited expert insider interviews and will chronicle Cunanan’s cross-country murder spree that culminated with the murder of Versace and his suicide. “Killing Versace: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” is produced by Peacock Productions with Aretha Marshall and Brian Cavanagh serving as executive producers.

Adult Swim has set two comedy specials to premiere on Feb. 18. The live-action human interest comedy special “Soft Focus with Jenna Friedman,” created by and starring Friedman, who also serves as an executive producer with Josh Cohen and directed by Anu Valia, will premiere at midnight. At 12:15 a.m., Eric Andre‘s special “Eric Andre Does Paris” premieres. “Eric Andre Does Paris” was created by Andre, executive produced by Andre and Kitao Sakurai, directed by Sakurai, and written by Andre, Dan Curry and Sakurai.

SNEAK PEEKS

On Friday, Feb. 2, HBO subscribers will have early access to the latest episodes of the comedies “Divorce” and “Crashing” via HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO On Demand, as well as through partners’ streaming platforms. The episodes will still debut back-to-back at their originally scheduled times Sunday, Feb. 4 on the main HBO channel, starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT).





GREENLIGHTS

Director and screenwriter, Michael Haneke is teaming up with FremantleMedia’s UFA Fiction to create his first ever TV series, “Kelvin’s Book.” The ten-episode series is set in a dystopian world and will tell the story of a group of young people in a not too distant future are forced to make an emergency landing during a flight outside of their home and are confronted with the actual face of their home country for the first time. Nico Hofmann and Benjamin Benedict will serve as executive producers for UFA Fiction on the series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Missy Laney has joined Adult Swim as director of development where she will be responsible for finding new projects and talent for the network and will reporting to Walter Newman, vice president of comedy development at Adult Swim. Prior to Adult Swim, Laney worked as a producer, festival programmer, and marketing and distribution strategist. She previously worked at the Sundance Institute growing their #ArtistServices Initiative, a program that focused on how technology is changing the way audiences interact with films, and at BitTorrent Inc. leading their film strategy where she launched The Discovery Fund.

Winona Meringolo has been promoted to senior vice president of development for Investigation Discovery (ID) and will oversee curation of mystery and suspense programming. Meringolo most recently served as vice president and previously as senior director of development for ID and AHC. She is responsible for the conceptualization and development of several hit ID series, including but not limited to “Village of the Damned,” “Evil Lives Here,” “People Magazine Investigates,” and “American Monster.”