TV News Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel Needs Therapy After Best Picture Flub in New Oscars Promo (Watch)

In today’s roundup, a new Oscar promo shows host Jimmy Kimmel traumatized by the best picture flub at least year’s show and STARZ will air a short film series on sexual harassment.

AWARD SHOWS

ABC released a new promo for the Oscars, showing host Jimmy Kimmel struggling to get past the best picture flub of last year’s show, which he also hosted. In the clip, Kimmel discusses how the mix-up has influenced his life with his therapist, who turns out to be Warren Beatty, the presenter during the awards incident.

DATES

STARZ will air a series of short films depicting sexual harassment in the workplace on Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT and 11 p.m. ET/PT. Titled “#ThatsHarassment,” films star a number of prominent Hollywood faces, including David Schwimmer (who also serves as executive producer), Bobby Cannavale, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Kelly and Emmy Rossum.

GREENLIGHTS

Travel Channel has greenlit “Hunting Evidence,” a new adventure quest series following explorer and biologist Pat Spain. Six one-hour episodes will begin airing in June 2018, including investigations on vampires in New England and new evidence on Jack the Ripper.

SPECIALS

CBS announced the judges for “MVP: Most Valuable Performer,” its one-hour interactive show to find the current NFL player with the best off-field talent. Katherine McPhee, Maz Jobrani and Brandon Marshall will serve as judges, with Sharon Osbourne as mentor and and host LL Cool J. The special, where NFL players will sing, dance, and play musical instruments in a live competition, will air on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Greg Lipstone has exited his post as CEO of All3Media America as has chief operating officer Dan Donahue. Lipstone, a former top unscripted agent at ICM Partners and WME, had been with Discovery-owned All3Media America since 2015; Donahue joined in 2016. All3Media America is in the midst of a search for successors.