TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Trailer For ’90s Comedy ‘Everything Sucks!’

EVERYTHING SUCKS!
CREDIT: Scott Patrick Green/Netflix
In today’s roundup, Netflix announces premiere date for “Everything Sucks!” and PBS is developing a three-part drama with Ruth Wilson

DATES

Netflix will release new series “Everything Sucks!” on Feb. 16. Starring Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, the show follows a 1990s high school, set in Boring, Oregon, and two friends who join forces to make a movie. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING
Christian Convery has been cast in the Hallmark movie “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled.” In the ninth film in the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” film series, the Postables take a road trip in an old Winnebago in order to track down a small boy, Danny (Convery) who they fear may have been kidnapped. The discovery of a 1980’s era instant camera and the unusual photographs it contains, sends our team on a wild ride across Colorado using the pictures as a guide. It also stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson. The movie airs on the Hallmark Network on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Convery is repped by Premiere Talent Management and Innovative Artists.
DEVELOPMENT
Acorn TV  has commissioned its first series with “Agatha Raisin, Series 2” starring Ashley Jensen. The mystery series was created by Free@Last TV, and Acorn Media will now partner with them to co-produce and distribute the new season. Series 2 begins production in April 2018 for a late 2018 premiere.
PBS announced that Ruth Wilson will star in “Mrs. Wilson,” a three-part drama inspired by her grandmother’s memoir about her family’s history. The show, which will air on PBS’ Masterpiece, follows Allison Wilson as a widow who, after her husband dies, encounters a women who says she was his real wife.

