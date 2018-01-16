TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Trailer For ’90s Comedy ‘Everything Sucks!’

DATES
Netflix will release new series “Everything Sucks!” on Feb. 16. Starring Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, the show follows a 1990s high school, set in Boring, Oregon, and two friends who join forces to make a movie. Watch the trailer below.
In today's roundup, Netflix announces premiere date for "Everything Sucks!" and PBS is developing a three-part drama with Ruth Wilson. DATES Netflix will release new series "Everything Sucks!" on Feb. 16. Starring Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, the show follows a 1990s high school, set in Boring, Oregon, and two friends who join forces to make a movie. Watch the trailer below.
