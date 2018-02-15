TV News Roundup: YouTube Red Releases First Teaser for ‘Karate Kid’ Followup ‘Cobra Kai’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix reveals first look at new original series “The Innocents” and YouTube Red releases trailer for “Karate Kid” follow up series “Cobra Kai.”

CASTING

Bonnie Soper and Maggie Sullivun have been cast as Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II in Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The feature is currently in production and is set for to air in spring to coordinate with the Royal Wedding.

DATES

Bounce has acquired repurpose rights to “The Wendy Williams Show,” which it will begin airing on March 5 at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT. The rights mark the first-ever programming deal by a multicast network.

Cartoon Network‘s new animated series “Craig of the Creek” will premiere on Feb. 19 on the CN App and Vod, and will debut on the network March 30 at 6:25 p.m. ET/PT. Created by “Steven Universe” writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, the show follows the precocious Craig as he leads his friends on journeys at their neighborhood creek.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix announced a new original series “The Innocents,” which will launch on the streaming service in 2018. It also released a first look at the show, which stars Sorcha Groundsell, Percelle Ascott and Guy Pearce, and follows two teenagers who run away from home to be together. Watch below.

YouTube Red offered a first look at original series “Cobra Kai,”which revisits the two leads from “Karate Kid” 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their original roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the show.

SPECIALS

Bravo announced “Top Chef” is heading to Kentucky for season 16, which will begin production in spring 2018. The season will focus on the area’s culinary scenes in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland with the backdrop of Kentucky staples bourbon, bluegrass and horses.

AWARD SHOWS

Kristen Bell will be honored by the National Association of Broadcasters with the NAB Television Chairman’s Award, which celebrates those with significant achievements in TV. “The Good Place” star will receive the word at the NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration on April 10 in Las Vegas.