TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Cyberpunk Series ‘Altered Carbon’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “ Altered Carbon ” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year.

DATES

Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, “ Altered Carbon” is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. “Altered Carbon” comes from creator and executive producer Laeta Kalogridis, and stars Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee and Dichen Lachman. Watch the trailer below: has released a new trailer for its original series “,” which will premiere on Feb. 2.Altered Carbon”

“Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will both premier in spring 2018. “Fahrenheit 451,” based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel of the same name, depicts a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books. The film will star Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. “Paterno” focuses on Penn State’s Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims. Al Pacino. HBO ’swill both premier in spring 2018.based onclassic novel of the same name, depicts a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books. The film will starandfocuses onPenn State’sin the aftermath of thesexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims.

AT&T Audience Network’s new conspiracy thriller series “Condor,” produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television, will premiere on June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the novel “Six Days of the Condor” by James Grady and screenplay “Three Days of the Condor” by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, the series will follow a young CIA analyst who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions. “Condor” will star Max Irons, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonanni, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino, and Bob Balaban with special guest star Brendan Fraser.

Season 3 of Adult Swim‘s “Mr. Pickles” will return for a third season on Feb. 25 at 12 a.m. ET/PT. Additionally, Adult Swim will launch a 13 city Thrash-tacular Metal Tour in support of the show featuring the bands Exodus and Municipal Waste. Aside from enjoying the music, fans can take photos in the Mr. Pickles hellacious dog house, purchase exclusive “Mr. Pickles” merchandise and receive free Adult Swim swag. The tour begins on Feb. 22 in Seattle, Wash.

Hulu‘s new series “The Looming Tower” will premiere on Feb. 28. Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, “The Looming Tower” traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11.. Watch the trailer below:

CBS‘s Sherlock Holmes series “Elementary” will return April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and the season 3 premiere of the medical drama “Code Black” will be on May 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

BROADCAST NEWS

International journalist and author Roxana Saberi is joining CBS News across all platforms as a London-based correspondent. Saberi has previously served as a freelance correspondent for CBS News and Newspath, CBS News’ affiliate news service, since 2016. She has also appeared as a fill-in anchor on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news network. Before joining CBS News, Saberi was a correspondent for Al Jazeera America, where she reported breaking news, enterprise and investigative stories across the United States and abroad. Earlier, Saberi spent six years living and reporting in Iran and covered politics, foreign policy, the nuclear program, the economy, culture, and the changing roles of women in Iran. Saberi was arrested and held for 100 days in Tehran’s Evin Prison on a false charge of spying for the CIA while writing a book about Iran in 2009. Saberi has earned several awards for her work, including the Medill Medal of Courage, the Ilaria Alpi Freedom of the Press Award and the NCAA Award of Valor.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Brent Haynes has been announced as the newly created role of Head of TV Development for Shout! Studios, the multi-platform filmed entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory. In this new role, Haynes will spearhead Shout! Studios’ premium content development for television and digital entertainment services to continue growing Shout’s new scripted series and production businesses and will lead the conception of new creative projects and forge production partnerships for series and new content.. He will work closely with Shout’s founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos, and Senior Vice President of Content Licensing & Strategy, David McIntosh. Prior to working at Shout!, Haynes served as Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation at MTV in New York where he managed a bi-coastal development team and oversaw production for close to twenty series and at The Comedy Network in Canada where he helped launch the channel before ultimately becoming VP of Programming in charge of the development, acquisition and scheduling teams.