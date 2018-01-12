TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Cyberpunk Series ‘Altered Carbon’ (Watch)

CBS‘s Sherlock Holmes series “Elementary” will return April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and the season 3 premiere of the medical drama “Code Black” will be on May 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
EXECUTIVE NEWS
CBS‘s Sherlock Holmes series “Elementary” will return April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and the season 3 premiere of the medical drama “Code Black” will be on May 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
EXECUTIVE NEWS
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]
In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for cyberpunk series “Altered Carbon” and HBO announces that the original films “Fahrenheit 451” and “Paterno” will debut this year. DATES Netflix has released a new trailer for its original series “Altered Carbon,” which will premiere on Feb. 2. Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. […]