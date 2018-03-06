You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘World of Dance’

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Show 2" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

In today’s roundup, NBC announces its summer premiere dates and Pop renews “Schitt’s Creek” for a fifth season.

RENEWALS

Pop has renewed comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” created by and starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, for a fifth season. Returning winter 2019, season five will include an increased order from 13 to 14 episodes of the show, which also features Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott.

DATES

NBC has set its summer series lineup, with season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” returning on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by season 2 of “World of Dance” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “American Ninja Warrior” airs on May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by season four of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

CNBC announced that primetime special “Back in the Game” with Alex Rodriguez, will premiere March 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The one-hour special, executive produced by Michael Strahan, follows Rodriguez as helps former NBA star Joe Smith regain financial balance after losing almost all of the $60 million he earned in his career.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS has named John Arianas to vice president of social impact partnerships, where he will further build upon CBS’ efforts to promote corporate social responsibility using CBS’ variety of distribution platforms. Arianas most recently served as executive vice president of advertising and brand solutions at Pivot, an independent start-up media network that focused on entertainment content that illuminated issues, sparked conversation and inspired social change.

Skydance Television announced Carol Turner will join the company as executive vice president of television physical production, effective immediately. In this capacity, she will oversee all physical production for comedies, dramas, limited series and mini-series for the television studio including production finance and post-production.

 

    Dax Shepard to Star in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Bless This Mess' Opposite Lake Bell

    TV Review: 'Deception' on ABC

    TV Review: 'American Idol' on ABC

    Unscripted-TV Veteran Ana Mijich Joins UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noah Wyle Nabs Lead Role in Ava DuVernay-Greg Berlanti CBS Drama Pilot 'Red Line'

