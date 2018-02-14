TV News Roundup: ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date at Netflix

In today’s roundup, National Geographic sets a premiere date for its documentary “Jane” and Netflix sets a premiere for the first half of the new season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

DATES

Netflix‘s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will return four its fourth season in 2018. The first six episodes of the new season will be released on May 30 with the second half of the season to premiere later in 2018.

National Geographic‘s documentary “Jane” will premiere on Mar. 12 at 8 p.m. EST. Using newly found footage, “Jane” details the early work of primatologist Jane Goodall during one of her first experiences in Gombe, Tanzania in the 1960s.

“Silicon Valley: The Untold Story” will premiere on the Science Channel on Mar. 19 at 8, 9, and 10 p.m. ET/PT. The three-part documentary series will provide a comprehensive look at the century-and-a-half history Silicon Valley, and reveal how and why it became such a fertile ground for technological breakthroughs . The documentary will feature interviews with some of the tech industry’s biggest names, like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Atari co-founderb

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of an unscripted, untutled series featuring author Marie Kondo as she guides people who are at a crossroads to spark joy in their homes, transforming their lives in emotional and surprising ways. Kondo’s books, including “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” have sold over 8.5 million copies worldwide and have popularized her “KonMari” method of simplifying and organizing the home. “My mission is to organize the world and spark joy in people’s lives,” Kondo said. “Through this partnership with Netflix, I am excited to spread the KonMari Method to as many people as possible.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Greg Drebin has been named executive vice president of worldwide marketing of Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. Drebin will now oversee the research division and London based Fox Networks Group Content Distribution (FNGCD) marketing and research divisions. He will also manage the worldwide marketing, publicity and promotion of the studio’s series and films across all international linear channels, and global SVOD and streaming services for TCFTVD. With the addition of FNGCD’s catalogue, Drebin will be responsible for marketing a wider array of content internationally including FNG U.S. scripted series and local productions, as well as National Geographic’s original series and library. Under Drebin, the TCFTVD research division will further its role in providing the TCFTVD sales and marketing teams with key qualitative and quantitative data analysis for the international market.