TV News Roundup: MTV Greenlights Reality Series ‘Winter Break: Hunter Mountain’ From ‘Jersey Shore’ Producer

In today’s roundup, MTV announces new docu-series “Winter Break: Hunter Mountain,” and the stars of “Nashville” set a special goodbye concert.

GREENLIGHTS

MTV will debut a new docu-series called “Winter Break: Hunter Mountain” on Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. SallyAnn Salsano (“Jersey Shore”) will executive produce the show, and it will run for eight episodes. Similar to MTV’s “Floribama Shore,” the new show will follow eight young people who form relationships during a winter break. Hunter Mountain is an idyllic ski resort that offers twentysomethings the chance to escape their regular lives, ski and snowboard their hearts out and mingle with other likeminded singles. “Winter Break: Hunter Mountain” will document the lives of eight young people who connect over their need to getaway — and the impact their winter together has on their lives.

EVENTS

Stars of the CMT series “Nashville” will perform in the special farewell tour “Nashville” in Concert: Final Season Celebration at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on March 25 before heading overseas to play the previously announced Farewell shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland in April. The performance will feature cast members Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Sam Palladio, Maisy Stella, Jonathan Jackson, Lennon Stella, and more. The shows include songs from the series and the artists’ original material. Tickets for the event go on sale Feb. 2.

Comedy Central, Superfly, and Another Planet Entertainment announced Tuesday that Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest will return to San Francisco on June 1. The three-day comedy and music festival allows fans to experience live performances and experience interactive attractions. Last year, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Rachel Bloom, and Vince Staples made appearances.

RATINGS

TNT‘s new drama “The Alienist” saw solid growth in delayed viewing. According to Nielsen’s Live+3 data, the premiere episode grew to 3.1 million total viewers, up from the 2.09 it drew in Live+Same Day. The premiere was also a record setting digital launch for TNT, generating more than 4 million total minutes watched on TNT’s apps and sites, the most digital views among all TNT series, and sparking more than 10 million social engagements.