TV News Roundup: ‘Scandal’ Books Michael O’Neill in Recurring Guest Role

CASTING

Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland since appearing in the “Grey’s Anatomy” season six two-part finale as Gary Clark, the perpetrator of a mass shooting at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.

Netflix and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have cast Jacqueline McKenzie as the lead Kath Sinclair in it’s new political thriller series “Pine Gap.” McKenzie can currently be seen on Australian TV reprising her role as Gabe in “Romper Stomper: Next Gen” for STAN. She will next appear in the miniseries “Safe Harbour,” from NBC/Matchbox; and the feature films, “Three Summers directed by Ben Elton,” “Gateway,” and “Harmony.” She was the 2017 recipient of the Screen Legend Award at CinefestOz alongside director, Scott Hicks.

FIRST LOOKS

The finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games” will air on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on b. Watch a promo clip for the finale special below: