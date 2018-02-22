TV News Roundup: ‘Scandal’ Books Michael O’Neill in Recurring Guest Role

In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.”
CASTING
Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland since appearing in the “Grey’s Anatomy” season six two-part finale as Gary Clark, the perpetrator of a mass shooting at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.
Netflix and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have cast Jacqueline McKenzie as the lead Kath Sinclair in it’s new political thriller series “Pine Gap.” McKenzie can currently be seen on Australian TV reprising her role as Gabe in “Romper Stomper: Next Gen” for STAN. She will next appear in the miniseries “Safe Harbour,” from NBC/Matchbox; and the feature films, “Three Summers directed by Ben Elton,” “Gateway,” and “Harmony.” She was the 2017 recipient of the Screen Legend Award at CinefestOz alongside director, Scott Hicks.
FIRST LOOKS
The finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games” will air on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on b. Watch a promo clip for the finale special below:
Bravo Media’s “Southern Charm” returns for season five on April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This season, stars Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Austen Kroll, Thomas Ravenel, and Shep Rose welcome a new member, Chelsea Meissner, into the group and embark on another season of living the highlife in the low country. Watch a sneak peek clip below:
DATES
The new hour-long weekend program “Life, Liberty & Levin” will premiere on Fox News Channel on Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. PT/ET and will explore the fundamental values and principles undergirding American society, culture, politics, and current events, and their relevance to the nation’s future and the lives of its citizens. The show will be hosted by radio personality Mark Levin and the first episode will feature an interview with American economist George Mason University professor, Walter Williams.
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]
In today’s roundup, ABC casts Michael O’Neill in a recurring guest star role in the final season of “Scandal” and released a promo trailer for the finale of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” CASTING Michael O’Neill will be a recurring guest star on the final season of “Scandal.” He makes his return to ABC & Shondaland […]