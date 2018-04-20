TV News Roundup: Michael C. Hall’s ‘Safe’ Gets First Trailer, Netflix Release Date

In today’s roundup, Netflix dropped the trailer and announced the release date for new thriller series “Safe,” and multiple characters are returning for Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3.”

DATES

Netflix released the trailer for the new drama “Safe” starring Michael C. Hall and also announced the series will be added to the streaming platform on May 10. The show, from best-selling crime thriller novelist Harlan Coben, stars Hall as a widowed surgeon who discovers dark secrets about the people around him following his teenager daughter’s disappearance. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Sarah Jeffery, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair will all reprise their roles in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants 3.” Jeffery returns as Audrey, the daughter of “Sleeping Beauty,” after appearing in the first film and being referenced, but not shown, in the 2017 sequel. Doherty and Playfair portray Harry and Gil, members of Uma’s (China Anne McClain) pirate crew. The next installment will be directed by Kenny Ortega and production begins in May. The movie is set to premiere in 2019. Watch the teaser clip below.

DEVELOPMENT

Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired the television rights to Swedish author and journalist Pascal Engman’s debut novel “The Patriots.” The thriller takes place in Northern Chile and follows a Swedish terrorist cell that attacks journalists from some of the largest Swedish newspapers. Fabrik Entertainment also produces Amazon’s “Bosch” and AMC’s “The Killing.” The show will be distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios.