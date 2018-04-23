TV News Roundup: Martha Stewart Joins ‘Chopped’ as Guest Judge

In today’s roundup, Martha Stewart joins “Chopped” as a guest judge and Netflix gives a first look at “The Rain.”

CASTING

Starting June 5, Martha Stewart will join “Chopped” as recurring guest judge, Food Network announced. Stewart will work alongside host Ted Allen, and series regulars Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Marcus Samuelsson, Chris Santos and Geoffrey Zakarian.

RENEWALS

Oxygen has renewed “Cold Justice” and “Criminal Confessions” from executive producer Dick Wolf, with both series set to return in 2018. “Cold Justice” follows prosecutor Kelly Siegler, who partners with detectives to dig into murder cases that have been unsolved for years. “Criminal Confessions” dives into actual police interrogation rooms to explore what goes on between investigators and suspects, and dissects what it takes to yield a confession.

DATES

New documentary series “The Last Defense,” executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, will premiere June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The seven-episode docu-series explores flaws in the American justice system through in-depth examinations of the death row cases of Darlie Routier and Julius Jones. “The Last Defense” will follow the path that led both to their places on death row, while taking a deep look into their personal stories.

Hulu announced “Harlots” will return for Season 2 on the streaming service on July 11. The show, which centers on one woman trying to run a brothel while also raising her daughters, adds Liv Tyler to the cast when it returns.

FIRST LOOK

Netflix released the trailer for “The Rain,” the first Danish original series for the streaming service. The show follows two siblings who emerge from a bunker after a severe virus, carried by the rain, wipes out most of the human population in Scandinavia. Watch the trailer for “The Rain” below, which hits Netflix on May 4.

GREENLIGHTS

YouTube announced a pilot to series order for the action comedy “Wayne,” which is set to debut on YouTube Red in 2018. The show, from the writers of “Deadpool,” follows fifteen year-old Wayne setting out on a dirt bike with his new crush to take back the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his father before he died. The show will star Mark McKenna, Ciara Bravo and Joshua J. Williams, and was created by Shawn Simmons.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Paramount Television announced that it has promoted David Goldman to president of business operations from his former role as executive vice president of business affairs and strategy. Goldman has been with Paramount TV since its inception in 2013, and he and his team will be part of the company’s continued international expansion.

BEHIND THE SCENES

U.S. Figure Skating and NBC Sports Group have partnered on a media rights agreement that gives NBC Sports Group exclusive media rights to premier domestic and international figure skating events through 2026. Each season during the partnership, NBC Sports Group will present more than 80 hours of coverage, including 30-plus hours of figure skating coverage on NBC, with an additional 50-plus hours airing on NBCSN.