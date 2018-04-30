TV News Roundup: Laura Dern-Led Film ‘The Tale’ Sets HBO Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, HBO sets premiere date for “The Tale” and Tamera Mowry-Housley will host a docu-series on Facebook Watch.

DATES

HBO Films’ “The Tale” starring Laura Dern will debut on May 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The movie follows a woman who investigates her own childhood memories to reexamine her first sexual experience. Jennifer Fox serves as writer and director, and the film is based on her own true story. Isabelle Nélisse, Elizabeth Debicki, Jason Ritter, Frances Conroy, John Heard, Common and Ellen Burstyn also star.

GREENLIGHTS

Facebook Watch is greenlighting the interactive docu-series “Help Us Get Married!” hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, with the show set to launch on May 3. The show will premiere over two nights and feature three newly-engaged couples that are using the Facebook community to help plan their weddings. Facebook Watch viewers can assist the couple through Facebook polling and the results will be revealed on Friday night episodes. The show is executive produced by Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, and Richard Courtney.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News has announced that Will Carr will join the team as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Carr has been a national correspondent at Fox News since 2013. He began his career as an intern at ABC affiliate WSB-TV and is a graduate from the University of Georgia.

Liz Blacker will be appointed to senior vice president of branded content revenue at Univision Communications Inc. Blacker will focus on increasing branded content revenue efforts throughout the company. Blacker and her team will oversee sales strategy, insights and project management, and creative and production services.