TV News Roundup: Junior New System Astonishes on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season Premiere (Exclusive Video)

In today’s roundup, a Filipino dance group wows “America’s Got Talent 2018” and HBO joins forces with the New York Public Library to promote reading.

FIRST LOOKS

In an exclusive clip obtained by Variety, the all-male Filipino dance group Junior New System achieved their dreams at the premiere of “America’s Got Talent 2018.” After a tearful opening presentation where the boys reflected on their lives as street children in the Philippines, the troupe took their talent to the stage and awed both the crowd and judges alike. Check out their performance in the video below:

DATES

TV One‘s new true crime series, “ATL Homicide,” premieres Monday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET. The show follows veteran homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez of the Atlanta Police as they recount their personal experiences solving cases, including dramatic re-creations from each case.

ADVOCACY 

The New York Public Library will be joining with HBO to kick off #ReadingIsLit, a national campaign to celebrate the written word, the power of storytelling and encourage people to read, talk about, and enjoy all things literary. The campaign will feature writers, performers, and creators from popular HBO programs sharing what they’re reading, what stories inspire them, and what books they recommend.

