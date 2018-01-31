You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Johnny Galecki Discovery Series ‘SciJinks’ to Debut This Spring

In today’s roundup, Johnny Galecki’s Discovery Channel prank show will bow this spring and E! greenlights “Model Squad.”

DATES

SciJinks,” the all-new science prank show hosted by “The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki, will premiere on Discovery and Science Channel this spring. Galecki, along with Tamara Robertson and Jason Latimer, will test out science on the unsuspecting, drawing from chemistry, physics, technology, engineering and more, with never-before-seen pranks that will introduce audiences to remarkable and unusual scientific discoveries. “SciJinks” is produced by Alcide Bava Productions and A. Smith & Co. Productions for Discovery Channel and Science Channel. Galecki and Andrew Haas are executive producers for Alcide Bava Productions. Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton and Anthony Storm are executive producers for A. Smith & Co. Productions. Caroline Perez is executive producer for Science Channel.

 

GREENLIGHTS

E! has given the greenlight for a new one-hour, eight-episode docu-series “Model Squad,” which follows some of today’s supermodels Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik, and Devon Windsor. A preview special “Model Squad: Fashion Week” will air  Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.  “Model Squad” is produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate and co-produced by IMG.

 

AWARDS SHOW

Tracy Morgan, Ann Dowd, Rachel Brosnahan, Anna Chlumsky, Robin Thede, Jane Pauley, Lesley Stahl, and Ken Burns are among the presenters set for the Feb. 11 Writers Guild Awards ceremony at New York’s Edison Ballroom. Amber Ruffin, of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is hosting the WGA East‘s edition of the scribe tribe kudos, which run simultaneously with the WGA West‘s presentation at the Beverly Hilton.

 

