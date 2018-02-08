TV News Roundup: Netflix Release First Look at ‘Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases first look at “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” and “Top Gear” sets its new BBC America premiere date.

CASTING

Ralph Macchio will guest star on two episodes of the CBS comedy “Kevin Can Wait” starring Kevin James and Leah Remini. He will play “Alviti,” the president of a company buying a property in Long Island with the intention of turning it into a parking lot, and is currently filming the role.

EPIX announced that Felicity Huffman has joined the cast of original series “Get Shorty” as a recurring guest star. Huffman will play Clara Dillard, a mothering, high-level special agent for the FBI who takes over the investigation focusing on Amara and the crime organization in season two of the show.

Jake Allyn will play Navy Petty Officer Second Class James Sweeney in the March 6 episode of “NCIS.” Sweeney, currently deployed overseas, is poisoned via a care package from the U.S., prompting the NCIS team to investigate why Sweeney and who sent the package. Allyn can currently be seen in the BET series “The Quad.” He also recently starred in “Overexposed,” which premiered on Lifetime Movies and was directed by his brother, Conor Allyn. Allyn is repped by Elixir Entertainment.

DATES

“Top Gear” will premiere on BBC America on March 3 at 10:30 pm. ET/PT, kicking off a six-episode run on Sundays on the network, with the second episode airing March 4. The car show will feature hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid for its new season. Watch the trailer below.

CNN announced it will debut new original series “American Dynasties: The Kennedys” on March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premiere of “Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Martin Sheen serves as narrator for “The Kennedys” while Liam Neeson narrates “Pope.”

FIRST LOOK

Netflix released its first look at new series “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” a weekly half-hour look at pop culture and news around the world. The streaming service also announced that the premiere episode, which will be released Feb. 18, will feature guests Kevin Hart, Alison Brie, Mike Colter, Paul Reiser, Jodie Sweetin and Jim Rash.

STARZ offered its first look at new series “Vida,” which will premiere at SXSW next month and air on May 6. The show, starring Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, centers on two estranged Mexican-American sisters from Los Angeles who are forced to return to their old neighborhood after their mother dies.

SPECIALS

Steve Harvey is taking his show on the road, with his daytime series “STEVE” airing from Walt Disney World Resort March 19 – 23. The episodes, which will tape in front of a studio audience at Epcot March 9-11, will feature guests The Bella Twins, Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen, Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Josh Henderson and Terry Crews.

NBC will air a miniature version of “The Tonight Show” during the second week of Winter Olympics called “The Fallon 5.” While the show is traditionally off-air during the Games, a five-minute version of the show including monologues, comedy segments and interviews will air Feb. 19-23.