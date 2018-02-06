TV News Roundup: Jenny Slate Joins ‘Muppet Babies’ Reboot

In today’s roundup, Jenny Slate will join Disney Junior’s animated series “Muppet Babies” and CBS released its first look trailer for season two of “The Good Fight.”

CASTING

Jenny Slate has joined the cast of Disney Junior‘s new animated series “Muppet Babies” as the voice of Miss Nanny. The reboot of the original show, which ran from 1984 to 1991, will premiere in March on Disney Channel.

DATES

FX announced that season two of “Legion” will air on the network April 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, the show follows a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

FIRST LOOK

CBS released its first look trailer for “The Good Fight” season two, with the Chicago murder rate on the rise and lawyers under attack. The show, starring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Rose Leslie, returns for its new season on March 4 on CBS All Access.

Netflix offered another look at its new series “Everything Sucks!,” which follows a high school drama and A/V club set in 1996. Starring Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, the show will launch Feb. 16 on the streaming service.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bravo has hired Sheonna Mix as vice president of current production. In her new role, she will spearhead the creative responsibilities for “Vanderpump Rules” as well as new shows soon being released on the network. Mix was former executive producer for several series on YouTube Red, VH1, WeTV and E!