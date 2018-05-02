TV News Roundup: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for J.J. Abrams’, Stephen King’s ‘Castle Rock’

In today’s roundup, Hulu and HBO announced the premiere dates for “Castle Rock” and “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.”

ACQUISITIONS

Up TV has licensed cable rights from Disney/ABC to all eight seasons of the family sitcom “Home Improvement.” The series, starring Tim Allen, will air on Up Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, effective May 14.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Viceland has begun production on the new series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” a documentary show that aims to explore more potentially-implicating footage of President Donald Trump in the wake of the Access Hollywood tapes, in which Trump made controversial comments about women. Arnold will host the show, inviting viewers on his journey to uncover more video material from Trump’s earlier life, including “Apprentice” outtakes and “Miss Universe” footage.

CASTING

ABC has announced “The Gong Show” Season 2’s revolving celebrity judge panel, which includes the returns of Will Arnett, Dana Carvey, Ken Jeong and Rob Riggle, as well as newcomers Alyson Hannigan, Jimmy Kimmel, Brad Paisley and Jason Sudeikis. Mike Myers will host the variety show, which features performances from contortionists, singers, magicians, dancers, jugglers and dancing dogs.

Related Stephen King's 'Castle Rock' Gets First Chilling Trailer Hulu Orders Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral,' Ramy Youssef Comedy to Series

DATES

Hulu will premiere the first three episodes of its new original psychological thriller show “Castle Rock” on July 25. The anthology series from J.J. Abrams is based on the works of Stephen King and stars Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn.

Season 2 of “Goliath” will debut June 15 on Amazon Prime Video. In the second season, Billy Bob Thornton returns as disgraced lawyer Billy McBride, who is forced back into the legal realm when his friend’s teenage son is accused of murder. Diana Hopper also stars alongside newcomers Mark Duplass, Morris Chestnut, and Ana de la Reguera. Season 2 is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling and Geyer Kosinski.

FX will air the second season premiere of “Snowfall” on July 19 at 10 p.m. The latest season of the period drama about cocaine use in the 1980s follows its ensemble cast as they continue their quest to attain wealth and power in Los Angeles. “Snowfall” stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Emily Rios.

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind,” a documentary about the late comedian, will debut July 16 on HBO. The special will survey Williams’ life and career from his early days studying at Julliard to standout career moments like his comedy show at the Metropolitan Opera and his Oscar-winning performance in “Good Will Hunting,” exploring how he crafted his many characters.

Adult Swim will launch its annual summer event “Adult Swim on the Green” on May 31 in Miami, Fla. The touring exhibition will include sneak peak screenings of unaired Adult Swim episodes, pilots, and specials, as well as a beer and wine garden and more games and activities. Other city stops on the national tour include Raleigh, Charleston, Knoxville, Louisville, Buffalo, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills will open a new multimedia exhibit, titled “The Crown: Imaging A Royal World,” on May 12. The exhibit will feature various items from Netflix’s hit royal drama, including authentic season 2 costumes designed by Jane Petrie, as well as other glimpses into the show’s creative process.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Development executive and producer Ben Roy has been named vice president of programming and development for Dick Clark Productions. In his new role, Roy will manage production of all sponsorship integrations, including the “American Music Awards” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”EXECUTIVE NEWS

Freeform has hired communications executive Erin Moody as vice president of communications, the network announced Wednesday. As VP, Moody will oversee all strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach, and talent relations for the business unit.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released a new trailer for the fourth season of “The Affair” on Wednesday. The trailer sees the returns of its core cast, including Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson, and Maura Tierney, back in the throws of relationship and crime complications. Watch the trailer below.

RENEWALS

Masterpiece, PBS, Mammoth Screen and ITV have renewed the British series “Poldark” for a fifth season. Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will reprise their starring roles as husband and wife for the latest season of the period drama about the Revolutionary War, set to premiere on PBS in fall 2018.