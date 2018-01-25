TV News Roundup: ‘Empire,’ ‘Star’ Set Midseason Return Dates on Fox

In today’s roundup, “Game of Thrones” alum Hannah Waddingham has been cast in a recurring role in Syfy ’s “Krypton” and “ Empire ” releases a first look trailer ahead of its return to Fox

DATES

Empire“and “Star” return to Fox with new episodes on March 28. Watch a first look trailer of “Empire” below. “and “” return towith new episodes on March 28. Watch a first look trailer of “Empire” below.

The Lifetime Movies film “Overexposed” is set to debut Jan. 26 at 8 p.m./7c. Marguerite Moreau plays a sheriff looking into the death of a local boy. But news hits that the murdered boy was luring female students into sexting, then blackmailing them into sex — and her own daughter (Mary Katherine Duhon) may be involved. The film also stars Jake Allyn. Conor Allyn, Jake’s brother, is the writer and director.

Netflix has released a new trailer for its series “Seven Seconds,” which explores the ripple effect in a city after a white cop kills a black teenager. The show premieres on Feb. 28.

CASTING Hannah Waddingham, who played Septa Unella in “Game of Thrones,” has been cast in a recurring role as Jax-Ur in the upcoming SyFy series “Krypton.” Jax-Ur, who is traditionally portrayed as male, is a scientists with deep ties to Krypton’s past that is now determined to bring radical change to Krypton as leader of the underground terrorist organization, Black Zero. EXECUTIVE NEWS

Stephen Espinoza has been promoted to president of sports and event programming of Showtime Networks Inc. where he will continue to develop and execute the overall strategy of the group, manage the daily activities of the sports and event group, including its pay-per-view unit. He will also oversee the production of the network’s original sports series and sports documentaries, as well as the acquisition and licensing of all other Showtime and pay-per-view sports and event programming. Prior to joining Showtime in 2011, Espinoza was a partner in the firm of Ziffren Brittenham LLP where he represented athletes like Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson and served as lead counsel for De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions dating back to the formation of the company. ADVOCACY

The Parents Television Council has criticized the cable industry and called on it to give consumers true choice over the cable networks they can buy after TNT released its new show “The Alienist.” “For cable subscribers – and even TV critics – who have any objection to the ‘viscerally gruesome’ content on ‘The Alienist,’ it is not enough just to be able to change the channel. Cable and satellite customers – especially families – should not, must not, be forced to underwrite something as brutally offensive as the content of this new show, just to have access to family-quality programming on other cable networks. Even more outrageous is that subscribers are forced to pay not only one, but two, cable network sub fees – TNT and TBS, and both owned by the same conglomerate – for airing ‘The Alienist.’ Such a scheme proves how broken the cable bundle regime is, and how urgently consumers need true Cable Choice, which would give them the ability to pay only for the networks they actually want,” said PTC President Tim Winter. “As we have asserted for years, the cable TV industry is ensuring its own demise by forcing its customers to choose and pay for unwanted, and often harmful, network programming. And as we’ve also asserted for years, the so-called ‘skinny bundles’ are no solution to prevent customers from abandoning the cable TV model entirely – which they are indeed doing. Those who want to watch explicit content like ‘The Alienist’ should be able to choose to pay for it. But it is unconscionable that those who are offended by it must also underwrite it.” The PTC has also applauded T-Mobile for factoring increased customer choice into their new video service which will launch later this year.

RATINGS

The premiere of the fifth season of “Drunk History” on Comedy Central improved on season four’s premiere by 44% among Men 18-34 and 19% among Adults 18-34. It was the timeslot’s number one rated cable original among Men 18-34, and it improved upon Comedy Central’s year-ago ratings across all tracked demos, up 153% among Women 18-49, 84% among Adults 18-49, 53% among Men 18-49, and 50% among total viewers.