TV News Roundup: Freeform Releases New Teaser for Mermaid Drama ‘Siren’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Freeform releases artwork and a new trailer for upcoming mermaid series “Siren,” and the “2018 American Music Awards” moves to Tuesday night.

FIRST LOOKS

Freeform released a new teaser trailer for its mermaid drama “Siren” on Tuesday. The series premieres on March 29 with a special two-hour event. The drama stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, and Fola Evans-Akingbola. Eric Wald and Dean White serve as executive producers. Watch the teaser below.

Jerry Seinfeld shared a first look of a new episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on featuring Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen Show.” Her episode and others will be available on Netflix later this year. Watch the preview below.

AWARD SHOWS

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced that the “2018 American Music Awards” will move to Tuesday night. The live broadcast is set to air Oct. 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. ABC aired the show on Sunday last year.

DATES

Ovation will air the U.S. television premiere of “Hamilton: One Shot To Broadway, An Unauthorized Documentary” on March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The show is a story about the creation of the hip-hop musical. It is directed by Elio Espana and produced by Symettrica Entertainment Ltd.

GREENLIGHTS

Nerdist has partnered with Upright Citizens Brigade for a new original comedy series. The show will debut on Alpha, Legendary Digital Networks’ interactive streaming platform. The untitled hour-long program will run for 10 episodes and showcase up-and-coming comedic talent in sketches.

RATINGS

The Season 7 premiere of “Homeland” on Sunday drew 1.2 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, up 14 percent compared to the Season 6 premiere. Prior to that, the premiere of “Our Cartoon President” drew 522,000 viewers. An additional 332,000 viewers had previewed the show through sampling. By Sunday, another 1.6 million had watched on platforms like YouTube when the premiere was made available to watch starting on Jan. 28

BUSINESS

Fox Television Stations has cut a deal with ITN Holdings’ ProVantageX in an effort to upgrade the technology behind its advertising platforms. The new system will give the group’s 28 stations greater flexibility to offer advanced advertising formats including programmatic deals and streamline the process of booking and tracking media buys. It is also designed to improve data-gathering efforts.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS Corporation named Mike Dean as senior vice president, advanced advertising and automation which is a newly created position. Dean will help oversee the company’s advertising sales. He begins his job on Feb. 20.