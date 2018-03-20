TV News Roundup: Fox Sets Return Dates for ‘Beat Shazam,’ ‘Love Connection’

In today’s roundup, Fox announced the return dates for the second seasons of “Beat Shazam” and “Love Connection,” and Pop TV announced the cast for “Flack.”

CASTING

Pop TV announced the ensemble cast joining Anna Paquin on the new drama series “Flack.” The six one-hour episodes are set in the ruthless world of celebrity PR. Paquin plays an American PR executive living in London who must learn to successful manage crises. The new additions are Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Arinzé Kene, Marc Warren, and Rufus Jones.

DATES

Fox announced the premiere dates for several returning and new series. Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the two-hour 2018 Miss USA competition airs lives on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Competition shows “Beat Shazam” and “Love Connection,” hosted by Jamie Foxx and Andy Cohen respectively, return May 29. “Beat Shazam” starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and “Love Connection” follows at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Gordon Ramsay’s “Masterchef” will have a two-hour premiere on May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Also, Ramsay’s new show “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” debuts on June 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The 15th season of “So You Think You Can Dance” begins June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Bravo will air multiple reunion shows and premieres during April. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will have a reunion on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Later in the month, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars will revisit the drama from the season on April 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New docuseries “Your Husband Is Cheating On Us” premieres April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” will follow at 10 p.m. ET/PT on April 1. “The Real Housewives of New York City” returns for its tenth season on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. April 5 marks the premiere of “Southern Charm” season five at 9 p.m. ET/PT as well as the return of scripted drama series “Imposters” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New reality show “Sell It Like Serhant” headed by Ryan Serhant airs on April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “Southern Charm New Orleans,” a recent addition to the “Southern Charm” franchise, premieres April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

DEVELOPMENT

Following the success of its NFL series “All or Nothing,” Amazon announced it will launch more sports program under the “All or Nothing” umbrella. The list of new shows includes “All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines,” “All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks,” “All or Nothing: Manchester City.” All of the upcoming shows, like the former, will offer unprecedented access to each team for an entire season as well as character-driven storytelling. “All or Nothing” is produced by NFL Films and returns for its third season on April 27, featuring the 2017 Dallas Cowboys.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

truTV announced Joe Hadari will take on the newly-created role of senior vice president of brand marketing and strategy. Hadari will oversee the development and implementation of marketing strategies to increase awareness, engagement, and retention with the network’s audience. Hadari will also handle partnerships and promo scheduling teams.

Freeform has hired Jayne Bieber as the senior vice president, production management and operations at the network. Bieber will oversee ProdCo which is the network’s in-house production group behind original scripted series like “The Fosters” and “Young & Hungry.” She will also manage all original unscripted and alternative production, short form production, post production, and music.

Endemol Shine North America named Christmas Rini as executive vice president, development, unscripted original series. The production company and distributor also announced that Michael Weinberg will step into the newly created position of executive vice president of syndication, while Sean Loughlin was promoted to senior vice president, unscripted development. Rini will lead all unscripted developments. Weinberg is overseeing opportunity in the first-run syndication marketplace, and Louglin handles original unscripted series and formats for the company.