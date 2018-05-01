TV News Roundup: CBS All Access Drops First Trailer for ‘Strange Angel’

In today’s roundup, CBS All Access released a first look at the trailer and key art for “Strange Angel” and YouTube releases new clip from “Cobra Kai.”

DATES

“Carriers at War,” a new four-part series exploring the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers, premieres May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel as a part of its Memorial Day programming. The series features an in-depth look at the construction and launch of the Navy’s latest generation of carriers, including the multibillion-dollar and controversial supercarrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

FIRST LOOK

“Cobra Kai,” the new series coming to YouTube Red as a continuation of the “Karate Kid” story, has released a first look at the show, which includes never-before-seen footage from the 1984 film. The clips shows the iconic fight scene from Johnny Lawrence’s perspective, setting the stage for the series, which follows Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) as adults. “Cobra Kai” starts streaming May 2.

CBS All Access offered a first look at new drama “Strange Angel” with the release of the show’s trailer and key art. The show, which stars Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend and Bella Heathcote, follows the real-life story of one man in the 1930s working in the unknown discipline of rocket science, while he is also part of a new occult religion where he performs sex magick rituals to bend the world to his will. “Strange Angel” will premiere on CBS All Access June 13.

DEVELOPMENT

FremantleMedia North America, with Random House Studio and Dancing Ledge Productions, announced a new deal with Brazilian author Paulo Coelho to develop a TV drama series based on his works. The show will explore themes and characters from his novels “The Devil and Miss Prym,” “Brida” and “The Witch of Portobello” about a young priest on a journey of self-discovery. The untitled series will be executive produced by FMNA’s Dante Di Loreto, Randhom House Studio’s Peter Gethers and Dancing Ledge Productions’ Laurence Bowen.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Holly Wofford and Jane Y. Mun have been named as executive producers and showrunners for “TKO: Total Knock Out,” a new one-hour obstacle course competition series from executive producer Mark Burnett. Hosted by Kevin Hart, who will also executive produce, the 10-episode series will premiere in summer 2018 on CBS. Wofford previously worked on “Survivor” and was the showrunner on “American Ninja Warrior,” while Mun’s resume includes producing “The 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards”and “Lip Sync Battle Live.”