TV News Roundup: Erinn Hayes Is Hot for Teacher in New ‘A.P. Bio’ Clip (Watch)

In today’s roundup, NBC releases a first look at Erinn Hayes on “A.P. Bio” and TBS announced premiere dates for “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild” and “Drop the Mic.”

CASTING

Showtime has cast Justin Kirk, known for his work on “Weeds,” in a recurring role on upcoming half-hour comedy “Kidding.” He will join Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella and Judy Greer as Peter, the new boyfriend of Jill (Greer) who is Jeff’s (Carrey) estranged wife.

DATES

TBS announced the April 15 return of unscripted series “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild” at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “Drop the Mic” at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The new season of “The Joker’s Wild” will feature appearances by a number of stars, including Ice Cube, RuPaul, Wiz Khalifa, Aubrey Plaza, Paris Jackson, Hannibal Buress, Adam Devine, Bill Nye, and Matthew McConaughey. “Drop the Mic,” which pits celebrities against each other in a rap battle, will include matchups Shaquille O’Neal vs. Ken Jeong, Luis Fonsi vs. Terry Crews, Molly Ringwald vs. Jon Cryer, and Darren Criss vs. “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo.

FIRST LOOK

In an exclusive clip, NBC released the first look at Erinn Hayes‘ guest appearance on new comedy series “A.P. Bio.” In the episode, Jack (Glenn Howerton) is attracted to a student’s mother (Hayes) at a parent-teacher conference, and he feigns interest in her son, Colin (played by Tucker Albrizzi).

ACQUISITIONS

EPIX announced it has acquired “Deep State,” an eight-episode espionage drama produced by Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa. Starring Mark Strong and Joe Dempsie, the show, which follows a family man fighting to escape his past as a spy, is set to premiere on June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.