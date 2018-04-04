TV News Roundup: E! Greenlights Docu-Series Starring Kristin Cavallari

In today’s roundup, E! greenlit “Very Cavallari,” a documentary show about Kristin Cavallari, and Dove partnered with Cartoon Network to launch a joint body positivity campaign.

DATES

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” announced on Twitter Wednesday that Jimmy Fallon and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter from The Roots will visit Philadelphia on April 17, where the pair will stop by the home of a sweepstakes-winning family for a home-cooked meal. Fans of the “Tonight Show” can enter the competition by sending an e-mail to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com before Sunday with their homemade recipes and a blurb explaining why they want to host Fallon and Trotter.

Jimmy is visiting Philadelphia on April 17th with @BlackThought & wants to try a home-cooked meal! If you'd like to host Jimmy & Tarik, send an e-mail to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com with a special recipe & why they should visit your home! #SurpriseDinnerParty — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 4, 2018

DEVELOPMENT

E! has greenlit a documentary series exploring the life and career of “The Hills” alumna and television personality Kristin Cavallari, titled “Very Cavallari.” The show will offer an inside look into her professional life as she builds her lifestyle brand as well as insight into her private life with her husband and former Chicago Bears football player Jay Cutler.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released a new teaser and poster art for the fourth season of its hit drama, “The Affair,” which premieres June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The poster depicts two people, presumably its stars Dominic West and Ruth Wilson, made indistinguishable, entangled in a blur of messy hair and bedsheets. The teaser anticipates the return of West’s Noah, Wilson’s Alison, Maura Tierney’s Helen, and Joshua Jackson’s Cole, as they return to their complicated and scandalous love lives, as season 4 will see each character in a new relationship. View the poster art and watch the teaser below.

ACQUISITIONS

Acorn TV has acquired digital and home video rights to the second season of “Jack Irish” from ABC. The mystery series follows its title character, played by Guy Pearce, as his criminal law and debt-collecting background gets him into complicated situations. Season 2, which premieres in fall 2018, will follow Jack as he stumbles into the world of manipulative pharmaceutical companies, corrupt educational institutions aimed at international students, and fatal clinical trials.

EVENTS

PaleyLive’s Spring 2018 season will include “An Evening with Bob Newhart: A ‘Newhart’ Celebration,” the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills announced Wednesday. The program, which will occur April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location, is in partnership with Hulu. The segment will include a panel, during which comedian Bob Newhart will reunite with “The Bob Newhart Show” original cast members Julia Duffy and William Sanderson.

The Native American TV Writers Lab has selected its 2018 participants, the LA Skins Native American Film Festival announced Tuesday. Siena East of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma/Pueblo, Erik Fritts-Davis of the Keweenaw Bay Band of Ojibwe, Jason Marcus of the Iroquois, Sonya Oberly of the Nez Perce, Riley Page of the Oglala, Vladimir Perez of the Taino, and Jade Puga of the Guachichil/Huastec/Lipan Apache, make up the seven writers who have been invited to participate the lab, which aims to support Native American voices in screenwriting. The Native American TV Writers Lab is sponsored by Comcast, NBCUniversal, CBS Entertainment Diversity, Netflix, HBO, United Talent Agency, and Turner.

PARTNERSHIPS

Dove announced Wednesday that the company is partnering with Cartoon Network‘s “Steven Universe” for two years to empower and educate young viewers on body confidence, using the space odyssey cartoon’s characters and themes of inclusivity. The collaboration is in association with the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which is based on the statistic that over half of girls do not have high body confidence. The project will produce a series of six short animated films, the first of which premieres Wednesday, as well as an original song featuring the cast of the show, an accompanying music video, and an educational eBook, which will be released later this year.

RATINGS

The two-hour debut of the Freeform drama “Siren” ranked as Freeform’s biggest drama launch in more than two years in total viewers and the key demo after three days of delayed viewing. The show rose to 4.3 million views across linear and digital platforms in Live+3, making the series the best digital drama debut in Freeform history. The premiere also averaged 743,000 viewers in adults 18-49.