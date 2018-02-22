TV News Roundup: ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 6 at Comedy Central

RENEWALS
DATES
Fusion‘s new eight-part docuseries “Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat” will premiere March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Nicole Richie, James Cromwell and Jordana Brewster are featured on the show, which will investigate the truth behind food and water around the world. Watch the trailer below.
The CW special “Tough Mudder: Tougher Together,” which focuses on three teams competing in the Tough Mudder challenge, will air on March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Before airing on broadcast, the network will stream five digital episodes, offering a deeper look at the contestants, on CW Seed starting March 8.
The third season of podcast “SOOO MANY WHITE GUYS” with Phoebe Robinson returns Feb. 27, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday. Executive produced by “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer, the podcast’s guests this season will include Gloria Steinem, DeRay McKesson, Yvonene Orji, Awkwafina and Buck Angel.
Disney Junior‘s “Muppet Babies” reboot will debut with on March 23 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. The voice cast includes Jenny Slate, Melanie Harrison, Dee Bradley Baker and Matt Danner.
BBC America released the teaser trailer for “Killing Eve,” which premieres April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The thriller, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, follows a complicated relationship between a security officer and a killer.
EXECUTIVE NEWS
Deena Beach and Dalia Ganz have been promoted to vice Presidents at Freeform. Beach will spearhead new ‘forward’ thinking marketing campaigns as vice president of marketing strategy and Ganz will oversee the Freeform social media team as vice president of social media for digital marketing and synergy.
RATINGS
The Disney Channel original movie “Zombies” premiered as the number one cable telecast among kids 6-11 and girls 6-11 on Feb. 16, notching 1.14 million and 752,000 viewers in the two demographic respetively. With 2.57 million viewers, it was the number one telecast on kid cable TV networks since the debut of Disney’s “Raven’s Home” in July.