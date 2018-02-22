TV News Roundup: ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 6 at Comedy Central

CASTING

Titus Welliver has been as “Ronald Booth” on “Chicago P.D.,” to be featured on the 18th episode of season five. He will play a big-time meth dealer recently released from prison.

has renewed “” for a sixth season with 16 episodes. Executive Produced by Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke, the show is currently airing its fifth season, which premiered Jan. 23.

DATES

Fusion‘s new eight-part docuseries “Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat” will premiere March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Nicole Richie, James Cromwell and Jordana Brewster are featured on the show, which will investigate the truth behind food and water around the world. Watch the trailer below.

The CW special “Tough Mudder: Tougher Together,” which focuses on three teams competing in the Tough Mudder challenge, will air on March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Before airing on broadcast, the network will stream five digital episodes, offering a deeper look at the contestants, on CW Seed starting March 8.

The third season of podcast “SOOO MANY WHITE GUYS” with Phoebe Robinson returns Feb. 27, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday. Executive produced by “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer, the podcast’s guests this season will include Gloria Steinem, DeRay McKesson, Yvonene Orji, Awkwafina and Buck Angel.

Disney Junior‘s “Muppet Babies” reboot will debut with on March 23 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. The voice cast includes Jenny Slate, Melanie Harrison, Dee Bradley Baker and Matt Danner.

BBC America released the teaser trailer for “Killing Eve,” which premieres April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The thriller, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, follows a complicated relationship between a security officer and a killer.