TV News Roundup: Danica Patrick to Host 2018 ESPY Awards

In today’s roundup James Cromwell was cast in Starz’ “Counterpart,” and Danica Patrick was named the host of the 2018 EPSY Awards.

AWARD SHOWS

Professional racing driver Danica Patrick will host this year’s ESPY Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC July 18. The announcement that Patrick will emcee the ceremony highlighting athletic achievements comes after her publicized decision to retire from racing after competing in the upcoming Indy 500.

DATES

ABC‘s broadcast of “The 2019 Miss America Competition” will air Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, the Miss America Organization announced Wednesday. This year marks the first time the pageant will be headed by an all-female leadership team, emphasizing the competitors’ efforts in education, skill, and social impact. The two-hour special will be broadcast live from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

“Miz & Mrs.,” an unscripted series documenting the married lives of WWE stars The Miz and Maryse, will debut July 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The series follows the couple as they adapt to new parenthood while still managing their busy WWE careers.

DEVELOPMENT

Nickelodeon is developing a new animated series, “Man of the House” from executive producer Norman Lear‘s Act III Productions, the network announced Wednesday. The show, from writer and illustrator Michael Molina, centers on a young boy helping his mother care for his two younger siblings while also trying to jumpstart a rap group with his downstairs neighbor. Claudia Spinelli will oversee development of the series as Nickelodeon’s new vice president of animation development.

Freeform has titled its upcoming “The Fosters” spinoff “Good Trouble.” The show, to be directed by “Crazy Rich Asians'” Jon M. Chu, stars its parent series’ Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as they transition into young adulthood in Los Angeles. In addition to starring, Mitchell and Ramirez will also serve as executive producers alongside Jennifer Lopez.

A series revival based on the “Baby-Sitters Club” childrens novels by Ann M. Martin is in the works at Walden Media and Michael De Luca productions. De Luca will executive produce, while “Broad City’s” Lucia Aniello is in talks to direct and executive produce and “GLOW’s” Rachel Shukert is in talks to serve as showrunner. The coming of age half-hour series will explore the adolescent and entrepreneurial ups and downs of its ambitious female protagonists.

CASTING

James Cromwell, an Emmy winner for his work on “American Horror Story,” has been cast in a recurring guest role on Starz‘s spy thriller, “Counterpart.” Cromwell will play Yanek, described as the enigmatic warden of Echo, an underground facility where J.K. Simmons‘ Howard finds himself fighting for his life. Season 2 of “Counterpart” is slated to wrap production later this year.

FIRST LOOKS

TNT has debuted the trailer for the second season of the crime drama “Claws.” The trailer sees the returns of Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon as Florida’s most dangerous nail artists. “Claws” Season 2 premieres June 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.

CBS has premiered the official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi drama “Strange Angel,” starring Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, and Peter Mark Kendall. In the 1930s period show, Reynor plays Jack Parsons, a janitor with a brilliant mind who gets involved in the burgeoning field of rocket science, as well as an occult religion based on “sex magick rituals.” Watch the trailer below. “Strange Angel,” executive produced by Ridley Scott, premieres June 14.

TV Land has released images from the third season of “Teachers,” premiering June 5. The stills show the series’ educators, played by Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien, Kathryn Renée Thomas and Cate Freedman, partaking in more shenanigans as they try to inspire young thinkers while continuing to sort out their own lives. View the images below.