TV News Roundup: CNN to Air Town Hall with James Comey

In today’s roundup, CNN announced it will host a town hall with former FBI director James Comey, and NBC Entertainment promoted Sahara Bushue to senior vice president of alternative programming.

TV NEWS

PBS named “Today” alumna Meredith Vieira as host of its new series, “The Great American Read.” The show will explore the country in search of America’s top 100 novels, as well as their authors and fan bases. Its first episode, a two-hour special, will air May 22 at 8 p.m. The series will include appearances by Margaret Atwood, Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush, Chelsea Clinton, Junot Diaz, Morgan Freeman, Lauren Graham, John Green, Gayle King, George R.R. Martin, Shaquille O’Neal, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jason Reynolds, Gabrielle Union, and Ming-Na Wen.

Fox News Channel hired reporter Jeff Paul as a west coast correspondent, the network’s president of news, Jay Wallace, announced Wednesday. Paul currently works as a reporter for KTVT-TV and has previously reported for CBS 11 News, WPTV-TV, and KEZI-TV.

DATES

“Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy,” a new romance drama, will debut May 4 on the Urban Movie Channel. The series follows married couples who decide to partake in “swap therapy,” an unconventional type of therapy they hope will save their troubled relationships. “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” stars Brian White, Jill Marie Jones, Darius McCrary, Vanessa Simmons, Wesley Jonathan, Caryn Ward Ross, Blue Kimble, and Chrystee Pharris.

Related Pilot Season: Female Creators, Directors Break Through NBC Fires Affiliate-Marketing Chief Following Misconduct Investigation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America,” an hour-long documentary executive produced by Lebron James and Maverick Carter, will premiere April 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History. The film documents significant events in the Civil Rights Movement, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and the Chicago Campaign that led to the Fair Housing Act of 1968. The documentary also features interviews with Bill Clinton, Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young, Cory Booker, Doug Jones, Harry Belafonte, and Rashad Robinson.

Starz will premiere its new documentary series, “Wrong Man,” on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The Joe Berlinger show explores the criminal cases of incarcerated persons, uncovering new evidence that could potentially prove them innocent. Executive producers include Berlinger, Erica Sashin, Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Jon Doran, Justin Wilkes and Jon Kamen.

FIRST LOOKS

TNT released the trailer for the third season of “Animal Kingdom” on Wednesday. The latest season of the action drama picks up with the Cody family where the second season left them, putting Smurf in jail after being framed for murder. In the trailer, Denis Leary makes his “Animal Kingdom” debut as Deran’s estranged father. The series also stars Scott Speedman, Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, and Jake Weary. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

CNN announced Wednesday that the network will host a town hall with former FBI director James Comey on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Anderson Cooper will moderate the hour-long special as he, Comey, and a live audience discuss Comey’s FBI career and public firing, as well as his investigations into Hillary Clinton‘s email account and alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign. The town hall will be held in Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall at Comey’s alma mater, William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.

WE Day California announced its official lineup Wednesday, which includes co-hosts Jenna Ortega and John Stamos, with speakers and performers Selena Gomez, Paula Abdul, DVSN, Sofia Carson, The Chainsmokers, Lonnie Chavis, Monique Coleman, Lily Collins, Jordan Fisher, Connor Franta, Morgan Freeman, Lizzy Green, Winnie Harlow, Olivia Holt, Lele Pons, Kelly Sawyer, Drew Scott, Martin Sheen, Lilly Singh, Henry Winkler, Spencer West, Maddie Ziegler, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrel, Dierks Bentley, and Nicole Richie, as well as March for our Lives organizers and Parkland, Fla. students Jackie Corin and Cameron Klasky. A live broadcast of the annual youth empowerment event will air as a special Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBC Entertainment promoted programming executive Sahara Bushue to senior vice president of alternative programming, current senior vice president of alternative programming and development Jenny Groom announced Wednesday. At NBC Entertainment, Bushue currently manages “America’s Got Talent,” “World of Dance,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” and “Genius Junior.”