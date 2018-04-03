TV News Roundup: Anthony Hemingway to Direct ‘The Purge’ Series Premiere

In today’s roundup, independent studio Cedar Park announced it will develop the Cuban-focused show “The Exiles,” and Anthony Hemingway will direct the pilot of series “The Purge.”

DEVELOPMENT

Universal Cable Productions and Blumhouse Television announced that Anthony Hemingway (“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.”) will direct the premiere episode of USA/SYFY series “The Purge.” The show is based on the film franchise and is executive produced by the creator James DeMonaco. Thomas Kelly will be the executive producer and showrunner of the series.

Chris Long and David Ayer’s independent studio Cedar Park announced Tuesday that they are developing the Cuban-focused scripted series “The Exiles.” Jose Daniel Freixas, Tony Gonzalez, and T.J. English will serve as executive producers. Cynthia Cidre is attached as executive producer and showrunner. The show is a saga that includes political events spanning half of the 20th century, including the Cold War and the pursuit of Fidel Castro.

FremantleMedia North America has acquired the rights to Mervyn Peake’s gothic fantasy series titled “Gormenghast.” FMNA has secured the rights all five books which follow the life of Titus Groan, hero and 77th Earl of Groan. Currently attached to the project are author Neil Gaiman; writer, producer, and director Akiva Goldsman who will serve as non-writing executive producers. Barry Spikings and David A. Stern are also executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jennifer Mitchell has been named senior vice president, content development of ABC Owned Television Stations. Before taking on the newly created position, Mitchell was previously vice president, digital content at the company. Mitchell will oversee the creation, execution and leadership of multi-platform content vision and strategies across ABC Owned Television Station Group’s eight local brands and businesses.