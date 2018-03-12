TV News Roundup: ‘Code Black’ Season 3 Sets New Premiere Date on CBS

In today’s roundup, CBS has moved its “Code Black” season three premiere date and Julie Chen will release her first picture book in October.

DATES

CBS has moved the third season premiere of medical drama “Code Black,” which will now debut on April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The “Criminal Minds” season finale has also expanded to two hours and moved to April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Julie Chen, host of “The Talk” and “Big Brother,” announced that her debut picture book “When I Grow Up” will be released in October 2018. The book follows a young boy as he shares with his mom his dreams of what he wants to be when he grows up and will be released by Paula Wiseman Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing.

PROMOTIONS

ABC News announced Whit Johnson will join the network as a New York-based correspondent. Johnson was previously a co-anchor for KNBC’s “Today in LA” as well as general assignment reporter, covering several Olympics, and prior to that was a Washington-based reporter for CBS.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Family Networks has made several changes to its programming department, including adding James Holcomb as vice president of physical production, a new position at the company. Angela Polk has been promoted to vice president of original development for specials, Heather Overton and Jennifer Phillips have been upped to directors of development for scripted programming and Jennifer Kramer has transitioned to director of development for unscripted programming.

RATINGS

The debut episode of the CNN docu-series “American Dynasties: The Kennedys” ranked number one at 9 p.m. on Sunday in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demographic. The episode averaged 1.72 million viewers in the hour, with 395,000 in the key demo. At 10 p.m., the premiere of “Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History” ranked second in total viewers with 1.3 million to Fox News’ 1.37 million, but was first in the demo with 77,000.