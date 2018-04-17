TV News Roundup: ‘BattleBots’ Sets Discovery, Science Channel Return Dates

In today’s roundup, Discovery Channel and Science Channel announce return dates for “BattleBots”

DATES

Robot-fighting series “BattleBots” will return for a new season on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel and on May 16 at 9 p.m. on Science Channel. The series features the robots from all over the world facing off in Robot Combat Sports. Jessica Chobot will serve as the sideline reporter while Chris Rose and Kenny Florian return to call the battles. Faruq Tauheed returns as the ring announcer

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC Entertainment has named Stacey Adams as its new vice president, current programming. Adams will be responsible for scripted drama and comedy programming for ABC. She will report to Vicki Dummer, ABC Entertainment’s head of current series programming.

Broadband communications and video service provider Altice USA announced the establishment of its Altice USA News division, a business unit created to further development and growth of the company’s news properties. The Altice USA News group will include the U.S. division of international news and current affairs network i24News and the hyperlocal News 12 Networks. Michael Schreiber will be the executive vice president and president of Altice USA News, while Altice USA’s Yossi Benchetrit has been named chief procurement and programming officer.

Related Kelly Clarkson Wants to Be the Simon Cowell of 'The Voice' Kelly Clarkson to Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Nominees Announced

Ryan Bond has been promoted to senior vice president, human resources at NBCUniversal International. Bond will serve as a strategic business partner to the Global Distribution and International division and an international human resources community leader. Since 2015, Bond has been the vice president, human resources for the NBCUniversal Finance and Strategy organizations. This promotion follows the recent announcement that Oliver Canning has been appointed as chief legal counsel, NBCUniversal International.

BEHIND THE SCENES

21st Century Fox Global Inclusion has announced a call for applicants for its 2018 Fox Directors Lab, a program created to identify and develop the next generation of director talent while encouraging diversity in the industry. Candidates can send in submissions from April 23 to May 14. The applications will be judged by a jury of creative executives from a variety of Fox companies. As many as seven directing fellows will be selected before the program begins on July 30.