TV News Roundup: ‘Humans’ Season 3 Sets AMC Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, IFC debuted the key art for the second season of “Brockmire” and AMC announced the return date for the third season of “Humans.”

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained exclusive key art for the second season of IFC comedy series “Brockmire” which returns to the network on April 25 at 10 p.m. The series follows a famous major league baseball announcer who becomes a viral internet meme after he discovers his wife’s infidelity and has a breakdown. The upcoming season picks up one year after the Season 1 finale with Brockmire as a top podcaster still trying to reclaim his sportscaster career. The show stars Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet.

AMC announced drama “Humans” will return for its third season on June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The network also released a first-look image with stars Gemma Chan and Ivanno Jeremiah. This new season will be eight-episodes and takes place in a parallel present where lines are blurred between humans and machines. The series stars Chan, Jeremiah, Mark Bonnar, and Katherine Parkinson.

DATES

CBS will air “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018” on April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode includes a new installments of “Carpool Karaoke,” “Crosswalk the Musical,” and host James Corden’s favorite moments from his show. This will be the third primetime special for the late-night show.

Related CBS and Viacom Merger Discussions Set to Accelerate, but Valuation Remains a Big Hurdle CBS' Leslie Moonves Warns of 'Authoritarian Regimes' at Wiesenthal Center Dinner

TBS’ “Conan” will have the host take the show internationally for the ninth time as the comedian travels to Italy. The primetime special “Conan Without Borders: Italy” premieres April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Conan will bring show staffer Jordan Schlansky with him and visit multiple sites throughout the country, from Florence to Naples.

CASTING

Identical twins Mia and Ella Allan have been cast as Lia and Stella Cooney for the pilot of ABC comedy “Most Likely To” starring Yvette Nicole Brown. The sisters currently have recurring roles on CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and CBS’s “Young Sheldon.” Diablo Cody, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers.

RENEWALS

Action series “Strike Back” has been renewed for a sixth season on Cinemax. The show currently airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The fifth-season finale will air on April 6. The show follows an elite covert special ops team that fights interconnected criminal and terrorist activity across the globe.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Tom Cibrowski, veteran ABC News executive, has been announced as the president and general manager of KGO-TV. He will oversee the management of KGO-TV/Channel 7 and its additional businesses. Cibrowski previously worked as the senior vice president of ABC News programs, news gathering and special events since 2014.

Rick Glankler has been appointed to the newly created position of president of commercial operations at FremantleMedia North America. Glankler will manage the company’s strategy and business development as well as mergers and acquisitions. Glankler first joined FremantleMedia in 2013.

Erin Miskey has been promoted to vice president, production and operations, Bravo Media. Miskey started at Bravo in 2005 as a coordinator for the New York Production team. With her new title, Miskey will now lead the day-to-day production operations for all Bravo original programming such as “The Real Housewives” franchises and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”