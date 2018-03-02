TV News Roundup: Antonio Banderas Transforms Into Picasso in New ‘Genius’ Season 2 Clip (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas.
DATES
Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test run on 16 local TV stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group in such markets as Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Buffalo. David Arquette and Matthew Cooke will appear as guests for the premiere episode.
CASTING
Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera will appear as a guest judge in the Season 10 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on March 22 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1. The season will feature all 90-minute episodes and will be followed by “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” after show at 9:30.
SPECIALS
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” is leaving the Big Apple behind, for one week only. Beginning April 8, Bravo’s late night talk show will return to Los Angeles for a weeklong residency at the Wiltern Theatre.
FIRST LOOKS
Starzreleased the first trailer for new series “Sweetbitter,” based on the novel by Stephanie Danler. Set around the behind-the-scenes drama of the New York City culinary world, the show is set to premiere on May 6. Watch the teaser below.
With the first season of “Genius” focusing on Albert Einstein, the second season zones in on the life of famed artist Pablo Picasso. Antonio Banderas stars in the new installment, which will debut on National Geographic on April 24. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip below.
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]
In today’s roundup, Starz releases a first look trailer for new series “Sweetbitter” and National Geographic shares exclusive clip of new season of “Genius” starring Antonio Banderas. DATES Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test […]