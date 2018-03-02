TV News Roundup: Antonio Banderas Transforms Into Picasso in New ‘Genius’ Season 2 Clip (Watch)

DATES

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is heading to the daytime screen for “The Raw Word” starting on March 5. The daytime talk show will receive a month-long test run on 16 local TV stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group in such markets as Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Buffalo. David Arquette and Matthew Cooke will appear as guests for the premiere episode.

CASTING

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera will appear as a guest judge in the Season 10 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on March 22 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1. The season will feature all 90-minute episodes and will be followed by “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” after show at 9:30.

SPECIALS

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” is leaving the Big Apple behind, for one week only. Beginning April 8, Bravo’s late night talk show will return to Los Angeles for a weeklong residency at the Wiltern Theatre.