TV News Roundup: Bryan Cranston’s ‘Dangerous Book for Boys’ Sets Amazon Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Amazon released a premiere date and trailer for new original series “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” and Bill Gates will make a guest appearance on “The Big Bang Theory.”

DATES

Amazon will premiere all six episodes of Prime Original “The Dangerous Book for Boys” on Prime Video on March 30. The family series is executive produced by Bryan Cranston, Greg Mottola, James Degus, and Michael Glouberman. The show, inspired by a book of the same name, follows a family as they find a handbook a father left for his sons after his passing. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix announced Tuesday the second season of “Santa Clarita Diet” will be available to stream starting March 23. The series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Joel McHale will guest star in the horror comedy this season.

“Million Dollar Listing” star Ryan Serhant leads new Bravo docu-series “Sell It Like Serhant” premiering April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In his new show, Serhant will assist struggling salespeople in multiple industries who could lose their jobs. Serhant also serves as co-executive producer.

Crime drama “100 Code” will premiere on WGN America on May 29 at 10 p.m. The series stars Dominic Monaghan and Michael Nyqvist. The show was created by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco and follows two detectives as they hunt for a serial killer. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

CBS All Access released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of original drama “The Good Fight.” This season will show Christine Baranski’s Diane battle with a new partner at the firm played by Audra McDonald. The series also stars Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, and Delroy Lindo. New episodes will be available on March 4. Watch the trailer below.

Jodie Whittaker revealed new logo for the thirteenth season of BBC America’s “Doctor Who.” The logo is a recognized trademark for the franchise. A sound clip and 10-second animation accompany the logo. The new season premieres in the fall on BBC America.

CASTING

Bill Gates will make a special guest appearance as himself in an upcoming episode of “The Big Bang Theory.” The episode will air in late March. New episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” return March 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Donald Paul (“The First Date”) will appear in a multi-episode arc in the upcoming season of CBS All Access’s “The Good Fight.” Paul will play Craig Savador, the childhood friend of Jay Dipersia, played by actor Nyambi Nyambi.

RENEWALS

The Disney Channel series “Andi Mack” has been renewed for a third season. Twelve new episodes from the current season will air in June and episodes from the just-announced season will debut later in 2018.