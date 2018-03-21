TV News Roundup: ‘Younger’ Season 5 Sets Premiere Date at TV Land

In today’s roundup, “Younger” season five has a premiere date and Hulu released a behind the scenes featurette from the set of “National Treasure: Kiri.”

CASTING

USA Network has elevated Amanda Schull to series regular for “Suits” Season 8. Schull has recurred since season two as Katrina Bennett, a former associate of Louis Litt who has returned to the firm as a junior partner. Schull is repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.

DATES

USA Network announced its entire spring programming schedule on Wednesday, which includes the mid-season return of “Suits“ on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET, as well as the season three premieres of “Colony” on May 2, “Queen of the South” on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and “Shooter” on June 21 at 10 p.m. ET. The spring schedule also features several reality programs, including a two-hour special of “The Beverly Hills Dog Show” on April 1 at 6 p.m. ET/PT, the season six premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best” on May 8 at 10 p.m. ET, and the mid-season return of “The Cromarties” on May 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The third season of “Jay Leno’s Garage” will debut April 19 on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the network announced Wednesday. The premiere episode features Jamie Foxx, “James Bond” stunt driver Ben Collins, and musician James Taylor, as they look at movie cars from films like “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Bullitt,” and “Two Lane Blacktop.” Other guests starring in the third season include Billy Crystal, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Mitt Romney, Trevor Noah, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Martha Reeves, Guy Fieri, and Chris Hardwick.

Season five of “Younger” will premiere June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land. The comedy stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, an older, but younger-looking woman posing as a 26-year-old to reboot her career; but when Liza’s personal and professional life become increasingly intertwined, keeping her secret proves harder than ever in the new season. Miriam Shor, who plays Liza’s boss, directed an episode to air in July, marking her television directorial debut, while Charles Michael Davis has joined season five as a series regular.

DEVELOPMENT

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises partnered with Musical.ly to develop a series of U.S. digital entertainment programs for Generation Z’s Hispanic community, the company announced Wednesday. The partnership will produce original shows, including an entertainment series, “The Cheese,” and a new sports series, “On the Ball,” which will center on the world’s most elite soccer players. Their first venture, “The Cheese,” will premiere Saturday on the musical.ly app, commenting on pop-culture events relevant to post-millennial, predominantly bilingual, tech savvy U.S. Hispanic youth.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released a behind the scenes featurette for “National Treasure: Kiri,” on Wednesday, giving audiences a first glimpse into the drama series, which details the effects of a little girl’s disappearance on her foster family. The video features new footage from the show, as well as interviews with executive producer George Ormond, director Euros Lyn, writer Jack Thorne, and cast members Sarah Lancashire, Lucian Msamati, and Paapa Essiedu. “National Treasure: Kiri” premieres on April 4. Watch the featurette below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises hired Krystyna Hall as vice president of corporate communications, the company announced Wednesday. As vice president, Hall will manage corporate communication strategies to promote the brand among stakeholders in media and business. She will also collaborate with NBCUniversal corporate communications to extend brand promotion to New York and help plan the inauguration of its new headquarters, the Telemundo Center. Hall previously served as senior vice president at FleishmanHillard Inc.