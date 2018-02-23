TV News Roundup: Al Pacino’s HBO Film ‘Paterno’ Releases Full Trailer, Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s roundup, HBO Films announced the premiere date for “Paterno,” and VH1 released the cast for the 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

DATES

HBO Films will debut “Paterno” starring Al Pacino on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Pacino plays the titular role in a drama about Penn State’s Joe Paterno following the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. The film is directed by Barry Levinson. Riley Keough, Kathy Baker, Greg Grunberg, Annie Parisse, and Larry Mitchell. Watch the official trailer below.

Season 3 of “The Expanse” will air April 11 at 9/8 c on SYFY. In the 13-episode season, Earth, Mars, and The Belt battle for control. The series is based on the book series of the same name. It stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Dominique Tipper.

The second season of Netflix Israeli thriller “Fauda” will be available to stream on May 24. The series follows an Israeli agent hunting for a militant he thought he killed. The show stars Lior Raz, Shadi Mar’i, Boaz Konforty, and Doron Ben-David. It is directed by Rotem Shamir and created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff.

CASTING

VH1 announced the cast for the 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The 90-minute premiere airs March 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Among the 14 competitors is Eureka O’Hara. Eureka had to leave season 9 early after injuring her knee, but she is ready to compete after having surgery. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Friday that veteran television executive April Carty-Sipp will become the new senior vice president of television. Carty-Sipp will manage daily NAB Television operations. Her new role begins March 1.

DIGITAL

The Ringer Podcast Network has added “The Recappables” to its line up of programming. The new podcast is a breakdown of every episode of FX’s “Atlanta Robbin’ Season.” The show is hosted by Ringer culture editor Amanda Dobbins and a rotating panel of Ringer staffers.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the “Showtime at the Apollo” premiere episode through a performance by boy band Mannish. The series is a live talent competition show where up-and-coming artists perform in front of a brutally honest audience. Steve Harvey hosts and Adrienne Houghton is the co-host. The Mar. 1 premiere on Fox also includes a special performance by special performance by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony. Watch the exclusive clip below.