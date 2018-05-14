TV News Roundup: ABC Sets ‘Take Two’ Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, ABC sets summer premiere dates for three of its series and Adult Swim announces new “Harvey Birdman” special.

DATES

ABC has set premiere dates for three of its summer series. “The Proposal,” a new dating show from the creator of “The Bachelor,” will have its series premiere June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Season 3 of “Match Game,” hosted by Alec Baldwin, will return June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New crime drama “Take Two,” starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian, will follow, premiering June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

DEVELOPMENT

Investigation Discovery and People Magazine are teaming up for two new series set to air in 2018, with “People Magazine Investigates: Cults” and “People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion.” “Cults,” a six-part series premiering June 4, explores how destructive and terrifying cults can be to its members and their families, and “Crimes of Fashion,” set for later this year, centers on high-end fashion icons and their couture crimes that captured headlines.

Global Road Entertainment and CBC announced they will co-develop original unscripted series “Fridge Wars” for production in Canada. The show will showcase Canadian families across the country by revealing what’s in their fridge and pitting two celebrity chefs against one another to make the best meal possible, using only the ingredients they find in the families’ kitchens.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Media producer and distributor Keshet International has hired Revital Basel as its new managing director, following its recent acquisition of a majority stake in Greenbird Media. Basel will oversee the creative collaboration between KI’s production hubs around the world, including Keshet Studios and Keshet Digital Studios in LA, Tresor Produktions in Germany, Keshet UK in London, Keshet Asia in Hong Kong, Keshet MX in Mexico City and Keshet 12 in Tel Aviv, along with being responsible for identifying and executing non-scripted co-developments and co-productions with third parties.

SPECIALS

Adult Swim announced new animated special “Harvey Birdman, Attorney General,” reviving the character from “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law,” which ran on the network from 2000 to 2007. Set for this fall, the special will feature the original voice cast, with Gary Cole as the titular hero and Stephen Colbert as megalomaniac billionaire President Phil Ken Sebben.