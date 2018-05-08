TV News Roundup: ‘13 Reasons Why’ Characters Are Put on Trial in Season 2 Trailer

In today’s roundup, Netflix released a trailer for the second season of “13 Reasons Why” and OWN’s “Love Is __” gets a premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of “13 Reasons Why.” The new season will launch globally on Netflix on May 18. Season two shows Liberty High going to trial in the aftermath of Hannah’s death. “13 Reasons Why” stars Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh, and Derek Luke. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

OWN has released the premiere date and key art for its new romantic drama “Love Is __” The series debuts on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and was inspired by the real-life relationship of creators and executive producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil. The love story will take place mostly in 1990’s Los Angeles and show the couple following their dreams with perspective from their present-day selves. Brock Akil will also serve as showrunner. The series is produced by Akil Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

EXCLUSIVES

WGN America announced its crime series “The Disappearance” will premiere on July 12. The six-part show stars Peter Coyote, Camille Sullivan, and Aden Young. The drama focuses on the sudden disappearance of a 10-year-old boy. “The Disappearance” is directed by Peter Stebbings, while Joanne Forgues, Sophie Parizeau, and Jean-Marc Casanova serve as executive producers. Watch the one of the three teaser trailers below.

History’s competition series “Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and WCW Champion Bill Goldberg will highlight female blade wielders in upcoming episodes. The shows airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Watch the exclusive clips below.

PBS and WNET’s new late-night public affairs series in collaboration with CNN, “Amanpour & Company,” will debut on PBS in July. In the show, Christiane Amanpour will lead conversations with global thought leaders and cultural influencers on topical issues. Journalists Walter Isaacson, Michel Martin, Alicia Menendez and Hari Sreenivasan will also contribute to the series.

AWARD SHOWS

The 39th annual Banff World Media Festival announced Kristin Chenoweth will host this year’s Rockie Awards Gala Ceremony. The event kicks off on June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta, Canada. Some of the awards that will be presented are the 2018 company of distinction award to NBCUniversal, the A&E inclusion award to Elizabeth Vargas, and the Canadian award of distinction to Sheila Hockin.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Dick Clark Productions announced three promotions in its brand, marketing and digital strategy division. Producer Rika Camizianos will now serve as the vice president of creative content and post production. Magdalena Mango has been promoted to vice president of brand strategy and integrated marketing. Veteran digital executive Michael Nieporent will now be the vice president of brand, marketing and digital strategy. He will oversee partnerships as well as marketing and business development, while Camizianos is responsible for the ideation and production of the company’s digital programming. Mango will lead the team in developing and executing revenue-based partnerships for the company’s music and entertainment properties.