TV Facts on Pacts: Who’s Scored Overall Deals

Overall and first-look deals still drive the television business.

Although some mega-producers have moved to the streaming world, including Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, the overwhelming majority of pacts are still at the studio and linear network level. These deals help lock in show services, as well as keep the development pipeline flowing.

Here is a snapshot at most of the deals currently in place across Hollywood, as of mid-May.

A+E Studios

Appletree Pictures

Ross Fineman

Sarah Gertrude Shapiro

Thruline (Ron West/Chris Henze/JB Roberts)

ABC Studios

Eli Attie

Alec Baldwin/Mallory Schwartz El Dorado Pictures

Kenya Barris Khalabo Ink Society

Julie Bean

Kevin Biegel

Sherry Bilsing-Graham/Ellen Kreamer

Bluegrass Fanfare

Chris Brancato Churchill Road Prods.

Jeremy Bronson

Danny Chun

Adam Ciralsky

Eliza Coupe

Liz Craft/Sarah Fain

Carlton Cuse

Paul Davies

Viola Davis/Kaylon Hunt JuVee Prods.

Tim Doyle

Dan Dworkin/Jay Beattie

Randall Einhorn

Lee Eisenberg

Michelle Fazekas/Tara Butters

Jon Harmon Feldman/Jennifer Gwartz Random Hill Prods.

Laurence Fishburne/Helen Sugland Cinema Gypsy Prods.

Breen Frazier

Matt Fusfeld/Alex Cuthbertson

Julie Gardner/Jane Tranter Bad Wolf

Will Gluck Olive Bridge Ent.

David Goodman

David Marshall Grant

James Griffiths Fee-Fi-Fo Films

Jonathan Groff

Emily Halpern/Sarah Haskins

William Harper

Amy Harris

Allan Heinberg

David Hoberman/Laurie Zaks Mandeville Films

Todd Holland Dark Toy Ent.

Adam Horowitz/Eddy Kitsis

Casey Johnson/David Windsor

Regina King/Reina King Royal Ties

Barbie Kligman

Amanda Lasher

Sam Laybourne

Kat Likkel/John Hoberg

Dmitry Lipkin

Lucy Lumsden Yellow Door Prods.

Jhoni Marchinko Y Wouldn’t U Inc.

Marvel TV

Vanessa McCarthy (5/2018)

Paul McGuigan

Stacy McKee (3/2018)

Midnight Radio

Morgan Murphy Pacific North South Prods.

Kristin Newman

Corey Nickerson I’m Telling Inc.

Pete Nowalk

Matt Olmstead

Vijal Patel Not It, Inc.

Steve Pearlman

Joe Pokaski

Ellen Pompeo/Laura Holstein Calamity Jane Ent.

Andy Reaser

Andrew Reich Standing at Stool Prods.

John Ridley International Famous Players Radio Picture Corp.

Jason Richman

Kelly Ripa/Mark Consuelos Milojo Prods.

Angela Robinson

Kenny Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest Prods.

Michael Seitzman Maniac Prods.

Bob Sertner

Lindsey Shockley

SMAC/Michael Strahan

Molly M. Smith/Thad Luckinbull/Trent Luckinbill Black Label Media

Gene Stupnitsky/Lee Eisenberg Quantity Entertainment

Sarah Timberman/Carl Beverly Timberman/Beverly Prods.

Don Todd

Stacy Traub

Krista Vernoff Ace of Wands

Kerry Washington/Sharla Sumpter Bridgett Simpson Street

Stephanie Weir WeirDassie Inc.

Rick Wiener/Kenny Schwartz

Larry Wilmore

Reese Witherspoon Hello Sunshine

Amazon

Casey Affleck Sea Change Media

Albert Berger/Ron Yerxa Bona Fide Prods.

Sean Daniel/Jason F. Brown/Kathy Lingg Mythos

Justin Doble Zoetrope Prods.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue/Noah Harpster Blue Harp

Gillian Flynn

Will Graham Field Trip Prods.

Sharon Horgan Merman Films

Robert Kirkman/David Alpert Skybound Ent.

John Lesher Le Grisbi Prods.

Kenneth Lonergan

Amy Sherman-Palladino/Dan Palladino Dorothy Parker Drank Here Prods.

Jill Soloway/Andrea Sperling Topple Prods.

Christine Vachon/Pamela Koffler Killer Content

Paul Weitz/Chris Weitz Depth of Field Prods.

AMC Studios

Russell Acherman/John Schoenfelder Addictive Pictures

Daniel C. Connolly

Chris Hardwick Nerdist Industries

Mark Johnson Grand Via Prods.

Melanie Marnich

LaToya Morgan

Jami O’Brien

Peter Ocko

Deb Spera One-Two Punch Prods.

Sam Vincent/Jonathan Brackley

Apple

Kerry Ehrin

Bravo

Andy Cohen Most Talkative

CBS TV Studios

Ali Adler

David Barrett

Big Talk Prods.

Gretchen Berg/Aaron Harberts

Rachel Bloom Racheldoesstuff

Shane Brennan

Corinne Brinkerhoff Hyla Regilla Prods.

Jerry Bruckheimer/Jonathan Littman Bruckheimer TV

Glenn Gordon Caron Picturemaker Prods.

Bridget Carpenter Carpenter B

Cedric the Entertainer/Eric Rhone A Bird and A Bear Ent.

Bob Daily Daily Planet Prods.

Robert De Niro/Jane Rosenthal Tribeca Prods.

Robert Doherty

Austen Earl

Taylor Elmore Lake June Prods.

Fake Empire

Liz Feldman

Will Ferrell/Adam McKay/Chris Henchy Gary Sanchez Prods.

Jeff Filgo/Jackie Filgo

Morgan Freeman/Lori McCreary/Beth Miyares Revelations Ent.

Anna Fricke

Greg Garcia Amigos de Garcia

Scott Gemmill

Paul Giamatti Touchy Feely Films

John Glenn

Mark Goffman

Shana Goldberg-Meehan

David Grae

Brian Grazer/Ron Howard Imagine TV (with CBS Corp.)

Mark Gross

Lauren Gussis

Barbara Hall

Chris Harris

Lucas Hazlett

Tom Hertz

Ted Humprey Crooked River Films

Dan Jinks

Brad Kern B. Michael Prods.

Michelle King/Robert King King Size Prods.

Dana Klein

Barbie Kligman

Jeffrey Kramer Juniper Place Prods.

Katie Krentz

Elizabeth Kruger/Craig Shapiro Still Married Prods.

Alex Kurtzman/Heather Kadin Secret Hideout

Dan Lagana

Peter Lenkov 101st Street Films

Ali LeRoi

Jonathan Levin

LL Cool J

Michael London Groundswell Prods.

Frank Marshall The Kennedy/Marshall Co.

Phil McGraw/Jay McGraw/Julia Eisenman Stage 29 Prods.

Aline Brosh McKenna Lean Machine

Alyssa Milano Peace by Peace

Gina Monreal J. Bird Prods.

Siobhan Byrne O’Connor

Eric Christian Olsen Cloud Nine Prods.

Craig O’Neill

Dan O’Shannon

Sallie Patrick

James Patterson

Tony Phelan/Joan Rater

Tad Quill Rosalita Prods.

Michael Rauch ThirtyFour Films

Ed Redlich

Gina Rodriguez I Can and I Will Prods.

David S. Rosenthal

Ethan Sandler/Adrian Wenner

Nick Santora Blackjack Films

Scott Free

Stephanie SenGupta Attractive Nuisance Prods.

Erica Shelton Kodish Schoolcraft Prods.

Christopher Silber

Brad Silberling Reveal Ent.

David Slack

Craig Sweeny Action This Day

Jason Tracey

Craig Turk Thinking Hat Inc.

Jennie Snyder Urman

Kevin Wade

Donnie Wahlberg Donnie D. Prods.

Ayelet Waldman

Michael Weatherly/Tiffany Grant Solar Drive Prods.

Marc Webb

Dave Wilcox

Ben Winston Fulwell 73

Nicholas Wootton

Comedy Central/ Viacom

Ilana Glazer/Abbi Jacobson

Trevor Noah Day Zero Prods.

Daniel Powell

Critical Content

Al Berman

Matt Duff/Jeff Parker Luau Studios

James Gutierrez

John Legend/Mike Jackson Get Lifted Film (unscripted)

Donovan Leitch Paracosm

Tony Marsh and Jay Blumenfeld The Jay and Tony Show

David Metzler Free Range Media

Troy Searer Commonwealth Pictures

George Verchoor Hoosick Falls

Gunnar Wetterberg Lit Entertainment

Endemol Shine

Ayesha Curry Yardie Girl Prods.

Wes Kauble Interrobang Ent.

Angie Martinez

Matt Odgers/Scott Teti Left Hook Media

Guy Ritchie/Lionel Wigram

Ryan Seacrest (unscripted)

EOne

Howard Braunstein/Jonathan Baruch/Michael Prevett Story By Ent.

Drew Comins Creative Engine Ent.

Creature Films

Eleven

Jennifer Graziano JustJenn Prods.

ICF Films

Marwar Junction

Emily Mortimer/Alessandro Nivola King Bee Prods.

Keller Noll

Brad Peyton/Jeff Fierson ASAP Ent.

Piazza Ent.

Purveyors of Pop

Dave Solomini/Phil Segal Crush+Lab Prods.

Stanley Tucci/Steve Buscemi/Wren Arthur Olive Prods.

Datari Turner

Wattpad

FremantleMedia North America

Paulo Coelho Dancing Ledge

Neil Cross

Neil Gaiman The Blank Corporation

Ron Nyswaner

FX Prods.

Dave Andron

Michelle Ashford

Joshua Brand

Bernardo Britto

Danny Boyle Telly Novella Prods.

D.V. DeVincentis

Alex Garland

Donald Glover

Stephen Glover

Keith Gordon

Dan Harmon Starburns Industries

Lisa Harrison Long Con Inc.

Noah Hawley 26 Keys

Nina Jacobson/Brad Simpson Color Force

Rob McElhenney/Charlie Day/Glenn Howerton RCG Prods.

Hiro Murai

Adam Reed/Matt Thompson Floyd County Prods.

Stefani Robinson

Scott Rudin

Thomas Schlamme Shoe Money Prods.

Tom Rob Smith

Paul Simms

Kurt Sutter Sutter Ink

Joe Weisberg/Joel Fields

Gaumont

Christopher McQuarrie/Heather McQuarrie Invisible Ink

Global Road Entertainment

Double Yellow TV

David S. Goyer

Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips New Nation Networks

Film.UA

Newen

Adam Shankman/Jennifer Gibgot Offspring Entertainment

Spark Media

HBO

Alan Ball Your Face Goes Here Ent.

Alec Berg

Jenny Bicks Perkins Street Prods.

David Benioff/D.B. Weiss

Pete Berg Film 44

Tim Carvell

Peter Dinklage Estuary Films

Frank Doelger

Lena Dunham/Jenni Konner A Casual Romance Prods.

Jay and Mark Duplass Duplass Brothers TV

Ronan Farrow

Ron Fitzgerald

Jane Goldman

Tiffany Haddish She Ready

Tom Hanks Playtone

Armando Ianucci

Rolin Jones

Mike Judge

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Bill Maher

Dave Mandel

George R.R. Martin

George Mastras

Danny McBride/David Gordon Green Rough House Pictures

Nina Noble

John Oliver

Mark V. Olsen/Will Scheffer Anima Sola Prods.

Sarah Jessica Parker Pretty Matches Prods.

George Pelecanos

Prentice Penny

Nic Pizzolatto

Alan Poul

Issa Rae

Rand Ravich/Far Shariat

Robert Redford Wildwood

Jay Roach/John Lyons

Miguel Sapochnik

Sesame Workshop

Bill Simmons/Eric Weinberger BSMG

David Simon

Tom Spezialy

Jon Stewart Busboy Prods.

Jonathan Tropper Tropper Ink

Tim Van Patten

Carly Wray

Hulu

DreamWorks Animation SKG (starting in 2020)

Helen Estabrook

Bruce Miller (with MGM)

Jason Reitman Right of Way Films

Nick Weidenfeld

Imagine

Marc Cherry Cherry/Wind Prods.

Akiva Goldsman Weed Road Pictures

ITV Studios America

Rory Aitken/Kate Buckley/Ben Pugh/Josh Varney 42

Daniel Dae Kim 3AD

Christina Wayne Assembly Ent.

ITV Studios UK

Marty Adelstein Tomorrow Studios

Blumhouse Television (investment)

Circle of Confusion

ITV America

La La Anthony La La Land

John Cena

Marcia Clark

David Collins/Michael Williams Scout Prods.

Grant Cross/Katie Dunn Lost Arts Ent.

Jared Hoffman/Chris Pollack Forge Media

Carlos King Kingdom Reign Ent.

Sharlene Martin

Kenny Smith/Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith

Michael Strahan/Constance Schwartz SMAC Ent.

Lifetime

Toni Braxton

Gretchen Carlson

Queen Latifah

Lionsgate

K.P. Anderson Pygmy Wolf Prods.

Jeff Apploff Apploff Ent.

Eugenio Derbez 3Pas

Cassian Elwes Elevated TV

Paul Feig/Jessie Henderson Feigco Ent.

John Goldwyn

Marshall Herskovitz/Ed Zwick Bedford Falls Co.

Courtney A. Kemp End of Episode (with Starz)

Matt Kunitz Pulse Creative

Zander Lehmann

New Regency

Kathryn Price/Nichole Millard

David Shumsky

Joel Silver Silver Pictures TV

Eric Tannenbaum/Kim Haswell-Tannenbaum The Tannenbaum Co.

Karyn Usher/Lisa Zwerling Carpool Ent.

John Valentine

Katy Wallin/Stephanie Bloch Chambers

MGM

Michael Hirst/Morgan O’Sullivan/James Flynn Green Pavilion

Davey Holmes

Bruce Miller (with Hulu)

MTV/VH1

Jill Holmes

Terrence Jenkins Jenkins Ent. Group

Liza Koshy 5Foot Ent.

SallyAnn Salsano 495 Prods.

Netflix

DreamWorks Animation (ending in 2020)

Matt and Ross Duffer Monkey Massacre Prods.

Mitch Hurwitz

Jenji Kohan Tilted Prods.

Shawn Levy/Josh Barry 21 Laps Ent.

Ryan Murphy

Shonda Rhimes/Betsy Beers Shondaland

OWN

Will Packer Will Packer Media

Tyler Perry Tyler Perry Studios

Paramount TV

Anonymous Content

Alex Cary

Conde Nast Entertainment

Drake Doremus

Cary Fukunaga Parliament of Owls

John Krasinski Sunday Night Prods.

David Manson Sarabande Prods.

Eric Roth

Patrick Somerville

Morten Tyldum

Angus Wall Rock Paper Scissors

Zoë Worth

Sony Pictures TV

Will Arnett Electric Avenue

Lauren Bans

Alex Barnow/Marc Firek

Carter Bays/Craig Thomas

Josh Berman Osprey Prods.

Mark Bianculli Signal Hill Prods.

Chris Bishop

Jon Bokenkamp Flatwater Scribe Inc.

V.J. Boyd

Jim Brandon/Brian Singleton

Jordan Cahan

David Caspe Shark Vs. Bear

Sam Catlin

Jennifer Cecil

Jon Cowan Spexilin Ent.

Bryan Cranston Moon Shot Ent.

Steph Curry

John Davis

Michael Dinner Rooney McP Prods.

Caroline Dries

John Eisendrath

Dave Erickson

Marc Firek

Liz Friedman

Vince Gilligan High Bridge Prods.

Adam F. Goldberg

Sarah Goodman

Seth Gordon Exhibit A

Peter Gould

David Guarascio

Sharon Hall

Anthony Hemingway

David Hudgins

Gennifer Hutchison

Kevin James Hey Eddie Prods.

Barry Josephson

Bruce Eric Kaplan

Gloria Calderon Kellett Glo Nation

Eric Kripke Kripke Enterprises

Lisa Kudrow/Dan Bucatinsky Is Or Isn’t Ent.

Mila Kunis

Roy Lee/Michael A. Connolly Vertigo Ent.

John Legend Get Lifted Film Co.

Warren Leight

Justin Lin Perfect Storm Ent.

Michelle MacLaren

Blake Masters

Alex McNally

Carol Mendelsohn/Julie Weitz

Ronald D. Moore Tall Ship Prods.

Neal Moritz Original Film

Ellen Myers

Lynda Obst

J.R. (Ric) Orci

Mark Pellington

Robia Rashid Weird Brain Inc.

Lukas Reiter

Doug Robinson

John Rogers Kung Fu Monkey

Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg Point Grey Pictures

Mike Royce

Shawn Ryan MiddKid Prods.

Tom Schnauz

Julius “Goldy” Sharpe

David Shore Shore Z Prods.

Mike Sikowitz Old Charlie Prods.

Gordon Smith

Brandon Sonnier/Brandon Margolis

Esta Spalding

Nicholas Stoller Stoller Global Solutions

Adam Targum Chipmunk Hill

Matt Tarses Two Soups Prods.

Peter Tolan The Cloudland Co.

Matthew Tolmach

Dan Trachtenberg

Gabrielle Union I’ll Have Another

Hilary Winston Gifted and Talented Camp Inc.

Graham Yost Nemo Films

David Zabel

Aaron Zelman

Starz

Mark Canton

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson G-Unit Films and TV

Courtney A. Kemp End of Episode (with Lionsgate)

Gary Lennon

Raphael Jackson Jr./Damione Macedon

Rob Talpert

Turner

Sarah-Violet Bliss/Charles Rogers

Conan O’Brien Conaco

Justin Shipley/Jordan Shipley

20th Century Fox TV/Fox 21 TV Studios

Diane Ademu-John Junkyard Messiah

Justin Adler 40 or 50 Years Inc.

Rich Appel

Issac Aptaker/Elizabeth Berger

Jon Robin Baitz

Lawrence Bender

Alison Bennett

Ken Biller Paperboy Prods.

Loren Bouchard

Ian Brennan

Bradley Buecker Seasick Pictures Inc.

Jack Burditt Double Wide Prods.

Ty Burrell Wedding Punch

Sophia Bush Blue Penny

Steven C. Callaghan

Jerrod Carmichael Morningside Entertainment

Jake Casdan Popular Misconception

Natalie Chaidez

Ilene Chaiken

Vali Chandrasekaran Cold Fusion Industries

Dave Chernin/John Chernin BingBangBoom

Paul Corrigan/Brad Walsh

Manny Coto Borderland Entertainment Inc.

Michael Cuesta

R.J. Cutler Actual Reality Pictures

Claire Danes

Lee Daniels

Brad Falchuk

Kevin Falls Left Coast Prods.

David Feeney

Glenn Ficarra/John Requa Zaftig Films

Dave Finkel/Brett Baer American Nitwits

Dan Fogelman Rhode Island Ave. Prods.

David T. Friendly Friendly Films

Rachna Fruchbom

Alex Gansa Gansa Films

Karin Gist Little Brown Girl Prods.

Adam Glass

Wyck Godfrey/Marty Bowen Temple Hill Entertainment

David A. Goodman

Howard Gordon Teakwood Lane Prods.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar McGava Inc.

Sanaa Hamri S.A.N.A.A. Corp.

Todd Harthan

Liz Heldens Selfish Mermaid

Mark Hentemann

Abraham Higginbotham Broken Good Inc.

Ice Cube/Jeff Kwatinetz Cube Vision

Al Jean

Chip Johannessen

David Katzenberg/Seth Grahame-Smith KatzSmith Prods.

Nahnatchka Khan Fierce Baby Prods.

Johnny Knoxville Hello Junior

Elaine Ko

Denis Leary/Jim Serpico Apostle Pictures

Steve Levitan

Warren Littlefield The Littlefield Co.

Christopher Lloyd Picador Prods.

Stephen Lloyd

Eva Longoria UnbeliEVAble Entertainment

Phil Lord/Chris Miller

Seth MacFarlane Fuzzy Door Prods.

Blake McCormick Shadowy Government Agency Inc.

McG Wonderland Sound & Vision

Liz Meriwether

Tim Minear

Wendy Molyneux/Lizzie Molyneux Friendly Robots Inc.

Matt Nix Flying Glass of Milk Prods.

Phillip Noyce Rumbalara Films

Brian Peterson/Kelly Souders

Marc Platt

Jon Pollack

Rashad Raisani

Matt Reeves/Adam Kassan/Rafi Crohn 6th & Idaho

Jeffrey Richman

Elwood Reid

Ross Richie/Stephen Christy Boom! Studios

Rob Rossell

Andy Samberg/Jorma Taccone/Akiva Schaffer Party Over Here

Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Lunch Bag Snail Prods.

Fred Savage Fa II Entertainment

Niki Schwartz-Wright

Mike Scully Doh Productions

Sanjay Shah

Matt Silverstein/Dave Jeser

Scott Silveri

Josh Singer

Judy Smith

K.J. Steinberg

Danny Strong

Alec Sulkin Like Fun Prods.

Kurt Sutter Sutter Ink

Sheldon Turner/Jennifer Klein Vendetta

Marcie Ulin/Meredith Lavender

Milo Ventimiglia/Russ Cundiff Divide Pictures

Lesley Wake-Webster

Matt Weitzman

Jason Winer Small Dog Picture Company

Len Wiseman Sketch Films

Danny Zuker Lab Tested Entertainment

Universal Cable Prods.

Nick Antosca

Chris Bender/Jake Weiner/Daniel Vang Good Fear Film + Management

Kyle Bradstreet

John Carpenter/Sandy King Storm King Prods.Dark Horse Ent.

Sam Esmail Esmail Corp.

Full Fathom Five

Gale Anne Hurd Valhalla Ent.

Aaron Korsh

Doug Liman/David Bartis/Gene Klein Hypnotic

Patrick Macmanus

Andrew Miller

Kathleen Robertson

Charlize Theron Denver & Delilah

Steve Tisch/Todd Black/Jason Blumenthal Escape Artists

Universal TV

Jenna Bans Minnesota Logging Company

Assem Batra Seemu!

Jason Blum Blumhouse TV (NBC Universal)

Robert Carlock General Roll

Shaun Cassidy

Eric Charmelo/Nicole Snyder

Debra Martin Chase

Mike Daniels

Kelly Sue DeConnick/Matt Fraction Milkfed Criminal Masterminds

Luke Del Tredici

Vin Diesel One Race TV

Rick Eid Bitter Media

Jimmy Fallon Eight Million Plus Prods.

America Ferrera/Teri Weinberg

Tina Fey Little Stranger Inc.

Lang Fisher

Ruben Fleischer The District

Danielle Gelber Acoustic Prods.

Michael Gilvary

Jessica Goldberg

Dan Goor Dr. Goor Prods.

Charlie Grandy

Chelsea Handler Borderline Amazing Prods.

Neil Patrick Harris

Sean Hayes/Todd Milliner Hazy Mills

Ed Helms Pacific Electric Picture Co.

Peter Horton Pico Creek Prods.

Matt Hubbard Normal Sauce Inc.

David Janollari

Mindy Kaling Kaling International

Jason Katims True Jack Prods.

Keshet Studios

Malcolm D. Lee Blackmaled Prods.

Adam Levine 222 Prods.

Eva Longoria UnbeliEVAble Ent.

Claudia Lonow Idiosyncrasies Inc.

Jennifer Lopez/Elaine Goldsmith Thomas Nuyorican Prods.

Suzanne Martin

Sam Means

Lorne Michaels Broadway Video

Gabe Miller/Jonathan Green

Chris Morgan

Dylan Morgan/Josh Siegel

Christopher Moynihan

Matt Murray

Andrea Newman

Jack Orman

Walter F. Parkes/Laurie MacDonald

Christine Pietrosh/Jessica Goldstein

Greg Plageman

Amy Poehler PaperKite Prods.

Julie Anne Robinson/Kelly Pancho CannyLads Productions

Chuck Rose

Vernon Sanders

David Schulner

Michael Schur Fremulon

Jeffrey Seller/Flody Suarez

Michael Shoemaker/Seth Meyers

Justin Spitzer Angry Stickman Prods.

Erika Green Swafford

Tom Szentgyorgyi

Marlon Wayans Workaholics Ent.

Annie Weisman

Tracey Wigfield

Virgil Williams

Dick Wolf Wolf Entertainment

Alan Yang

Warner Bros./Warner Horizon

J.J. Abrams Bad Robot

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Salim Akil/Mara Brock Akil

Jeff Astrof Barge Prods.

Elizabeth Banks/Max Handelman Brownstone Prods.

Janine Sherman Barrois

Alex Berger

Greg Berlanti

Mayim Bialik

Danny Cannon

Nkechi Carroll

Melissa Carter

Jeremy Carver

Diablo Cody West Egg Inc.

Kaley Cuoco Yes, Norman Prods.

Ellen DeGeneres A Very Good Production

James Duff Walking Entropy Inc.

Chris Fedak

Johnny Galecki Alcide Bava Prods.

Brian Gallivan

Martin Gero

Leonard Goldstein

Joe Goldwater Archie Comics

Justin Halpern/Patrick Schumacker Ehsugadee Prods.

Joby Harold/Tory Tunnell Safehouse Pictures

Sam Haskell/Dolly Parton Magnolia Hill Ent.

Patricia Heaton/David Hunt FourBoys Ent.

Bruno Heller Primrose Hill Prods.

Joe Henderson

LeBron James/Maverick Carter SpringHill Ent.

Lisa Joy Kilter Films

Emily Kapnek Piece of Pie Prods.

Mike Karz/William Bindley Gulfstream TV

Marlene King Long Lake Media

Michael Patrick King MPK Prods.

Dan Kopelman

Lee Toland Krieger

Bill Lawrence/Jeff Ingold Doozer

Dan Lin Rideback

Damon Lindelof Adventure Corp.

Chuck Lorre

Matthew Miller Good Session Prods.

Shay Mitchell Amore & Vita Prods.

Steve Molaro

Michelle Nader

Jonathan Nolan Kilter Films

David Nutter Genrebend Prods.

Jim Parsons That’s Wonderful Prods.

Julie Plec My So-Called Company

Jeff Rake

Melissa Rauch

Margot Robbie LuckyChap Ent.

Michael M. Robin Skyemac Prods.

Jason Rothenberg

Greer Shephard

Marcos Siega Hungry Man Ent.

Ian Somerhalder/Nikki Reed Rare Birds Prods.

Jared Stern A Stern Talking To

Rob Thomas Spondoolie Prods.

Ashley Tisdale Blondie Girl Prods.

John Wells

Paul Wesley Citizen Media

Mark M. Wolper The Wolper Organization

Robert Zemeckis/Jack Rapke ImageMovers