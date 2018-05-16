TV Facts on Pacts: Who’s Scored Overall Deals

Overall and first-look deals still drive the television business.
Although some mega-producers have moved to the streaming world, including Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, the overwhelming majority of pacts are still at the studio and linear network level. These deals help lock in show services, as well as keep the development pipeline flowing.
Here is a snapshot at most of the deals currently in place across Hollywood, as of mid-May.
A+E Studios
Appletree Pictures
Ross Fineman
Sarah Gertrude Shapiro
Thruline (Ron West/Chris Henze/JB Roberts)
ABC Studios
Eli Attie
Alec Baldwin/Mallory Schwartz El Dorado Pictures
Kenya Barris Khalabo Ink Society
Julie Bean
Kevin Biegel
Sherry Bilsing-Graham/Ellen Kreamer
Bluegrass Fanfare
Chris Brancato Churchill Road Prods.
Jeremy Bronson
Danny Chun
Adam Ciralsky
Eliza Coupe
Liz Craft/Sarah Fain
Carlton Cuse
Paul Davies
Viola Davis/Kaylon Hunt JuVee Prods.
Tim Doyle
Dan Dworkin/Jay Beattie
Randall Einhorn
Lee Eisenberg
Michelle Fazekas/Tara Butters
Jon Harmon Feldman/Jennifer Gwartz Random Hill Prods.
Laurence Fishburne/Helen Sugland Cinema Gypsy Prods.
Breen Frazier
Matt Fusfeld/Alex Cuthbertson
Julie Gardner/Jane Tranter Bad Wolf
Will Gluck Olive Bridge Ent.
David Goodman
David Marshall Grant
James Griffiths Fee-Fi-Fo Films
Jonathan Groff
Emily Halpern/Sarah Haskins
William Harper
Amy Harris
Allan Heinberg
David Hoberman/Laurie Zaks Mandeville Films
Todd Holland Dark Toy Ent.
Adam Horowitz/Eddy Kitsis
Casey Johnson/David Windsor
Regina King/Reina King Royal Ties
Barbie Kligman
Amanda Lasher
Sam Laybourne
Kat Likkel/John Hoberg
Dmitry Lipkin
Lucy Lumsden Yellow Door Prods.
Jhoni Marchinko Y Wouldn’t U Inc.
Marvel TV
Vanessa McCarthy (5/2018)
Paul McGuigan
Stacy McKee (3/2018)
Midnight Radio
Morgan Murphy Pacific North South Prods.
Kristin Newman
Corey Nickerson I’m Telling Inc.
Pete Nowalk
Matt Olmstead
Vijal Patel Not It, Inc.
Steve Pearlman
Joe Pokaski
Ellen Pompeo/Laura Holstein Calamity Jane Ent.
Andy Reaser
Andrew Reich Standing at Stool Prods.
John Ridley International Famous Players Radio Picture Corp.
Jason Richman
Kelly Ripa/Mark Consuelos Milojo Prods.
Angela Robinson
Kenny Schwartz
Ryan Seacrest Prods.
Michael Seitzman Maniac Prods.
Bob Sertner
Lindsey Shockley
SMAC/Michael Strahan
Molly M. Smith/Thad Luckinbull/Trent Luckinbill Black Label Media
Gene Stupnitsky/Lee Eisenberg Quantity Entertainment
Sarah Timberman/Carl Beverly Timberman/Beverly Prods.
Don Todd
Stacy Traub
Krista Vernoff Ace of Wands
Kerry Washington/Sharla Sumpter Bridgett Simpson Street
Stephanie Weir WeirDassie Inc.
Rick Wiener/Kenny Schwartz
Larry Wilmore
Reese Witherspoon Hello Sunshine
Amazon
Casey Affleck Sea Change Media
Albert Berger/Ron Yerxa Bona Fide Prods.
Sean Daniel/Jason F. Brown/Kathy Lingg Mythos
Justin Doble Zoetrope Prods.
Micah Fitzerman-Blue/Noah Harpster Blue Harp
Gillian Flynn
Will Graham Field Trip Prods.
Sharon Horgan Merman Films
Robert Kirkman/David Alpert Skybound Ent.
John Lesher Le Grisbi Prods.
Kenneth Lonergan
Amy Sherman-Palladino/Dan Palladino Dorothy Parker Drank Here Prods.
Jill Soloway/Andrea Sperling Topple Prods.
Christine Vachon/Pamela Koffler Killer Content
Paul Weitz/Chris Weitz Depth of Field Prods.
AMC Studios
Russell Acherman/John Schoenfelder Addictive Pictures
Daniel C. Connolly
Chris Hardwick Nerdist Industries
Mark Johnson Grand Via Prods.
Melanie Marnich
LaToya Morgan
Jami O’Brien
Peter Ocko
Deb Spera One-Two Punch Prods.
Sam Vincent/Jonathan Brackley
Apple
Kerry Ehrin
Bravo
Andy Cohen Most Talkative
CBS TV Studios
Ali Adler
David Barrett
Big Talk Prods.
Gretchen Berg/Aaron Harberts
Rachel Bloom Racheldoesstuff
Shane Brennan
Corinne Brinkerhoff Hyla Regilla Prods.
Jerry Bruckheimer/Jonathan Littman Bruckheimer TV
Glenn Gordon Caron Picturemaker Prods.
Bridget Carpenter Carpenter B
Cedric the Entertainer/Eric Rhone A Bird and A Bear Ent.
Bob Daily Daily Planet Prods.
Robert De Niro/Jane Rosenthal Tribeca Prods.
Robert Doherty
Austen Earl
Taylor Elmore Lake June Prods.
Fake Empire
Liz Feldman
Will Ferrell/Adam McKay/Chris Henchy Gary Sanchez Prods.
Jeff Filgo/Jackie Filgo
Morgan Freeman/Lori McCreary/Beth Miyares Revelations Ent.
Anna Fricke
Greg Garcia Amigos de Garcia
Scott Gemmill
Paul Giamatti Touchy Feely Films
John Glenn
Mark Goffman
Shana Goldberg-Meehan
David Grae
Brian Grazer/Ron Howard Imagine TV (with CBS Corp.)
Mark Gross
Lauren Gussis
Barbara Hall
Chris Harris
Lucas Hazlett
Tom Hertz
Ted Humprey Crooked River Films
Dan Jinks
Brad Kern B. Michael Prods.
Michelle King/Robert King King Size Prods.
Dana Klein
Barbie Kligman
Jeffrey Kramer Juniper Place Prods.
Katie Krentz
Elizabeth Kruger/Craig Shapiro Still Married Prods.
Alex Kurtzman/Heather Kadin Secret Hideout
Dan Lagana
Peter Lenkov 101st Street Films
Ali LeRoi
Jonathan Levin
LL Cool J
Michael London Groundswell Prods.
Frank Marshall The Kennedy/Marshall Co.
Phil McGraw/Jay McGraw/Julia Eisenman Stage 29 Prods.
Aline Brosh McKenna Lean Machine
Alyssa Milano Peace by Peace
Gina Monreal J. Bird Prods.
Siobhan Byrne O’Connor
Eric Christian Olsen Cloud Nine Prods.
Craig O’Neill
Dan O’Shannon
Sallie Patrick
James Patterson
Tony Phelan/Joan Rater
Tad Quill Rosalita Prods.
Michael Rauch ThirtyFour Films
Ed Redlich
Gina Rodriguez I Can and I Will Prods.
David S. Rosenthal
Ethan Sandler/Adrian Wenner
Nick Santora Blackjack Films
Scott Free
Stephanie SenGupta Attractive Nuisance Prods.
Erica Shelton Kodish Schoolcraft Prods.
Christopher Silber
Brad Silberling Reveal Ent.
David Slack
Craig Sweeny Action This Day
Jason Tracey
Craig Turk Thinking Hat Inc.
Jennie Snyder Urman
Kevin Wade
Donnie Wahlberg Donnie D. Prods.
Ayelet Waldman
Michael Weatherly/Tiffany Grant Solar Drive Prods.
Marc Webb
Dave Wilcox
Ben Winston Fulwell 73
Nicholas Wootton
Comedy Central/ Viacom
Ilana Glazer/Abbi Jacobson
Trevor Noah Day Zero Prods.
Daniel Powell
Critical Content
Al Berman
Matt Duff/Jeff Parker Luau Studios
James Gutierrez
John Legend/Mike Jackson Get Lifted Film (unscripted)
Donovan Leitch Paracosm
Tony Marsh and Jay Blumenfeld The Jay and Tony Show
David Metzler Free Range Media
Troy Searer Commonwealth Pictures
George Verchoor Hoosick Falls
Gunnar Wetterberg Lit Entertainment
Endemol Shine
Ayesha Curry Yardie Girl Prods.
Wes Kauble Interrobang Ent.
Angie Martinez
Matt Odgers/Scott Teti Left Hook Media
Guy Ritchie/Lionel Wigram
Ryan Seacrest (unscripted)
EOne
Howard Braunstein/Jonathan Baruch/Michael Prevett Story By Ent.
Drew Comins Creative Engine Ent.
Creature Films
Eleven
Jennifer Graziano JustJenn Prods.
ICF Films
Marwar Junction
Emily Mortimer/Alessandro Nivola King Bee Prods.
Keller Noll
Brad Peyton/Jeff Fierson ASAP Ent.
Piazza Ent.
Purveyors of Pop
Dave Solomini/Phil Segal Crush+Lab Prods.
Stanley Tucci/Steve Buscemi/Wren Arthur Olive Prods.
Datari Turner
Wattpad
FremantleMedia North America
Paulo Coelho Dancing Ledge
Neil Cross
Neil Gaiman The Blank Corporation
Ron Nyswaner
FX Prods.
Dave Andron
Michelle Ashford
Joshua Brand
Bernardo Britto
Danny Boyle Telly Novella Prods.
D.V. DeVincentis
Alex Garland
Donald Glover
Stephen Glover
Keith Gordon
Dan Harmon Starburns Industries
Lisa Harrison Long Con Inc.
Noah Hawley 26 Keys
Nina Jacobson/Brad Simpson Color Force
Rob McElhenney/Charlie Day/Glenn Howerton RCG Prods.
Hiro Murai
Adam Reed/Matt Thompson Floyd County Prods.
Stefani Robinson
Scott Rudin
Thomas Schlamme Shoe Money Prods.
Tom Rob Smith
Paul Simms
Kurt Sutter Sutter Ink
Joe Weisberg/Joel Fields
Gaumont
Christopher McQuarrie/Heather McQuarrie Invisible Ink
Global Road Entertainment
Double Yellow TV
David S. Goyer
Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips New Nation Networks
Film.UA
Newen
Adam Shankman/Jennifer Gibgot Offspring Entertainment
Spark Media
HBO
Alan Ball Your Face Goes Here Ent.
Alec Berg
Jenny Bicks Perkins Street Prods.
David Benioff/D.B. Weiss
Pete Berg Film 44
Tim Carvell
Peter Dinklage Estuary Films
Frank Doelger
Lena Dunham/Jenni Konner A Casual Romance Prods.
Jay and Mark Duplass Duplass Brothers TV
Ronan Farrow
Ron Fitzgerald
Jane Goldman
Tiffany Haddish She Ready
Tom Hanks Playtone
Armando Ianucci
Rolin Jones
Mike Judge
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Bill Maher
Dave Mandel
George R.R. Martin
George Mastras
Danny McBride/David Gordon Green Rough House Pictures
Nina Noble
John Oliver
Mark V. Olsen/Will Scheffer Anima Sola Prods.
Sarah Jessica Parker Pretty Matches Prods.
George Pelecanos
Prentice Penny
Nic Pizzolatto
Alan Poul
Issa Rae
Rand Ravich/Far Shariat
Robert Redford Wildwood
Jay Roach/John Lyons
Miguel Sapochnik
Sesame Workshop
Bill Simmons/Eric Weinberger BSMG
David Simon
Tom Spezialy
Jon Stewart Busboy Prods.
Jonathan Tropper Tropper Ink
Tim Van Patten
Carly Wray
Hulu
DreamWorks Animation SKG (starting in 2020)
Helen Estabrook
Bruce Miller (with MGM)
Jason Reitman Right of Way Films
Nick Weidenfeld
Imagine
Marc Cherry Cherry/Wind Prods.
Akiva Goldsman Weed Road Pictures
ITV Studios America
Rory Aitken/Kate Buckley/Ben Pugh/Josh Varney 42
Daniel Dae Kim 3AD
Christina Wayne Assembly Ent.
ITV Studios UK
Marty Adelstein Tomorrow Studios
Blumhouse Television (investment)
Circle of Confusion
ITV America
La La Anthony La La Land
John Cena
Marcia Clark
David Collins/Michael Williams Scout Prods.
Grant Cross/Katie Dunn Lost Arts Ent.
Jared Hoffman/Chris Pollack Forge Media
Carlos King Kingdom Reign Ent.
Sharlene Martin
Kenny Smith/Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith
Michael Strahan/Constance Schwartz SMAC Ent.
Lifetime
Toni Braxton
Gretchen Carlson
Queen Latifah
Lionsgate
K.P. Anderson Pygmy Wolf Prods.
Jeff Apploff Apploff Ent.
Eugenio Derbez 3Pas
Cassian Elwes Elevated TV
Paul Feig/Jessie Henderson Feigco Ent.
John Goldwyn
Marshall Herskovitz/Ed Zwick Bedford Falls Co.
Courtney A. Kemp End of Episode (with Starz)
Matt Kunitz Pulse Creative
Zander Lehmann
New Regency
Kathryn Price/Nichole Millard
David Shumsky
Joel Silver Silver Pictures TV
Eric Tannenbaum/Kim Haswell-Tannenbaum The Tannenbaum Co.
Karyn Usher/Lisa Zwerling Carpool Ent.
John Valentine
Katy Wallin/Stephanie Bloch Chambers
MGM
Michael Hirst/Morgan O’Sullivan/James Flynn Green Pavilion
Davey Holmes
Bruce Miller (with Hulu)
MTV/VH1
Jill Holmes
Terrence Jenkins Jenkins Ent. Group
Liza Koshy 5Foot Ent.
SallyAnn Salsano 495 Prods.
DreamWorks Animation (ending in 2020)
Matt and Ross Duffer Monkey Massacre Prods.
Mitch Hurwitz
Jenji Kohan Tilted Prods.
Shawn Levy/Josh Barry 21 Laps Ent.
Ryan Murphy
Shonda Rhimes/Betsy Beers Shondaland
OWN
Will Packer Will Packer Media
Tyler Perry Tyler Perry Studios
Paramount TV
Anonymous Content
Alex Cary
Conde Nast Entertainment
Drake Doremus
Cary Fukunaga Parliament of Owls
John Krasinski Sunday Night Prods.
David Manson Sarabande Prods.
Eric Roth
Patrick Somerville
Morten Tyldum
Angus Wall Rock Paper Scissors
Zoë Worth
Sony Pictures TV
Will Arnett Electric Avenue
Lauren Bans
Alex Barnow/Marc Firek
Carter Bays/Craig Thomas
Josh Berman Osprey Prods.
Mark Bianculli Signal Hill Prods.
Chris Bishop
Jon Bokenkamp Flatwater Scribe Inc.
V.J. Boyd
Jim Brandon/Brian Singleton
Jordan Cahan
David Caspe Shark Vs. Bear
Sam Catlin
Jennifer Cecil
Jon Cowan Spexilin Ent.
Bryan Cranston Moon Shot Ent.
Steph Curry
John Davis
Michael Dinner Rooney McP Prods.
Caroline Dries
John Eisendrath
Dave Erickson
Marc Firek
Liz Friedman
Vince Gilligan High Bridge Prods.
Adam F. Goldberg
Sarah Goodman
Seth Gordon Exhibit A
Peter Gould
David Guarascio
Sharon Hall
Anthony Hemingway
David Hudgins
Gennifer Hutchison
Kevin James Hey Eddie Prods.
Barry Josephson
Bruce Eric Kaplan
Gloria Calderon Kellett Glo Nation
Eric Kripke Kripke Enterprises
Lisa Kudrow/Dan Bucatinsky Is Or Isn’t Ent.
Mila Kunis
Roy Lee/Michael A. Connolly Vertigo Ent.
John Legend Get Lifted Film Co.
Warren Leight
Justin Lin Perfect Storm Ent.
Michelle MacLaren
Blake Masters
Alex McNally
Carol Mendelsohn/Julie Weitz
Ronald D. Moore Tall Ship Prods.
Neal Moritz Original Film
Ellen Myers
Lynda Obst
J.R. (Ric) Orci
Mark Pellington
Robia Rashid Weird Brain Inc.
Lukas Reiter
Doug Robinson
John Rogers Kung Fu Monkey
Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg Point Grey Pictures
Mike Royce
Shawn Ryan MiddKid Prods.
Tom Schnauz
Julius “Goldy” Sharpe
David Shore Shore Z Prods.
Mike Sikowitz Old Charlie Prods.
Gordon Smith
Brandon Sonnier/Brandon Margolis
Esta Spalding
Nicholas Stoller Stoller Global Solutions
Adam Targum Chipmunk Hill
Matt Tarses Two Soups Prods.
Peter Tolan The Cloudland Co.
Matthew Tolmach
Dan Trachtenberg
Gabrielle Union I’ll Have Another
Hilary Winston Gifted and Talented Camp Inc.
Graham Yost Nemo Films
David Zabel
Aaron Zelman
Starz
Mark Canton
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson G-Unit Films and TV
Courtney A. Kemp End of Episode (with Lionsgate)
Gary Lennon
Raphael Jackson Jr./Damione Macedon
Rob Talpert
Turner
Sarah-Violet Bliss/Charles Rogers
Conan O’Brien Conaco
Justin Shipley/Jordan Shipley
20th Century Fox TV/Fox 21 TV Studios
Diane Ademu-John Junkyard Messiah
Justin Adler 40 or 50 Years Inc.
Rich Appel
Issac Aptaker/Elizabeth Berger
Jon Robin Baitz
Lawrence Bender
Alison Bennett
Ken Biller Paperboy Prods.
Loren Bouchard
Ian Brennan
Bradley Buecker Seasick Pictures Inc.
Jack Burditt Double Wide Prods.
Ty Burrell Wedding Punch
Sophia Bush Blue Penny
Steven C. Callaghan
Jerrod Carmichael Morningside Entertainment
Jake Casdan Popular Misconception
Natalie Chaidez
Ilene Chaiken
Vali Chandrasekaran Cold Fusion Industries
Dave Chernin/John Chernin BingBangBoom
Paul Corrigan/Brad Walsh
Manny Coto Borderland Entertainment Inc.
Michael Cuesta
R.J. Cutler Actual Reality Pictures
Claire Danes
Lee Daniels
Brad Falchuk
Kevin Falls Left Coast Prods.
David Feeney
Glenn Ficarra/John Requa Zaftig Films
Dave Finkel/Brett Baer American Nitwits
Dan Fogelman Rhode Island Ave. Prods.
David T. Friendly Friendly Films
Rachna Fruchbom
Alex Gansa Gansa Films
Karin Gist Little Brown Girl Prods.
Adam Glass
Wyck Godfrey/Marty Bowen Temple Hill Entertainment
David A. Goodman
Howard Gordon Teakwood Lane Prods.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar McGava Inc.
Sanaa Hamri S.A.N.A.A. Corp.
Todd Harthan
Liz Heldens Selfish Mermaid
Mark Hentemann
Abraham Higginbotham Broken Good Inc.
Ice Cube/Jeff Kwatinetz Cube Vision
Al Jean
Chip Johannessen
David Katzenberg/Seth Grahame-Smith KatzSmith Prods.
Nahnatchka Khan Fierce Baby Prods.
Johnny Knoxville Hello Junior
Elaine Ko
Denis Leary/Jim Serpico Apostle Pictures
Steve Levitan
Warren Littlefield The Littlefield Co.
Christopher Lloyd Picador Prods.
Stephen Lloyd
Eva Longoria UnbeliEVAble Entertainment
Phil Lord/Chris Miller
Seth MacFarlane Fuzzy Door Prods.
Blake McCormick Shadowy Government Agency Inc.
McG Wonderland Sound & Vision
Liz Meriwether
Tim Minear
Wendy Molyneux/Lizzie Molyneux Friendly Robots Inc.
Matt Nix Flying Glass of Milk Prods.
Phillip Noyce Rumbalara Films
Brian Peterson/Kelly Souders
Marc Platt
Jon Pollack
Rashad Raisani
Matt Reeves/Adam Kassan/Rafi Crohn 6th & Idaho
Jeffrey Richman
Elwood Reid
Ross Richie/Stephen Christy Boom! Studios
Rob Rossell
Andy Samberg/Jorma Taccone/Akiva Schaffer Party Over Here
Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Lunch Bag Snail Prods.
Fred Savage Fa II Entertainment
Niki Schwartz-Wright
Mike Scully Doh Productions
Sanjay Shah
Matt Silverstein/Dave Jeser
Scott Silveri
Josh Singer
Judy Smith
K.J. Steinberg
Danny Strong
Alec Sulkin Like Fun Prods.
Kurt Sutter Sutter Ink
Sheldon Turner/Jennifer Klein Vendetta
Marcie Ulin/Meredith Lavender
Milo Ventimiglia/Russ Cundiff Divide Pictures
Lesley Wake-Webster
Matt Weitzman
Jason Winer Small Dog Picture Company
Len Wiseman Sketch Films
Danny Zuker Lab Tested Entertainment
Universal Cable Prods.
Nick Antosca
Chris Bender/Jake Weiner/Daniel Vang Good Fear Film + Management
Kyle Bradstreet
John Carpenter/Sandy King Storm King Prods.Dark Horse Ent.
Sam Esmail Esmail Corp.
Full Fathom Five
Gale Anne Hurd Valhalla Ent.
Aaron Korsh
Doug Liman/David Bartis/Gene Klein Hypnotic
Patrick Macmanus
Andrew Miller
Kathleen Robertson
Charlize Theron Denver & Delilah
Steve Tisch/Todd Black/Jason Blumenthal Escape Artists
Universal TV
Jenna Bans Minnesota Logging Company
Assem Batra Seemu!
Jason Blum Blumhouse TV (NBC Universal)
Robert Carlock General Roll
Shaun Cassidy
Eric Charmelo/Nicole Snyder
Debra Martin Chase
Mike Daniels
Kelly Sue DeConnick/Matt Fraction Milkfed Criminal Masterminds
Luke Del Tredici
Vin Diesel One Race TV
Rick Eid Bitter Media
Jimmy Fallon Eight Million Plus Prods.
America Ferrera/Teri Weinberg
Tina Fey Little Stranger Inc.
Lang Fisher
Ruben Fleischer The District
Danielle Gelber Acoustic Prods.
Michael Gilvary
Jessica Goldberg
Dan Goor Dr. Goor Prods.
Charlie Grandy
Chelsea Handler Borderline Amazing Prods.
Neil Patrick Harris
Sean Hayes/Todd Milliner Hazy Mills
Ed Helms Pacific Electric Picture Co.
Peter Horton Pico Creek Prods.
Matt Hubbard Normal Sauce Inc.
David Janollari
Mindy Kaling Kaling International
Jason Katims True Jack Prods.
Keshet Studios
Malcolm D. Lee Blackmaled Prods.
Adam Levine 222 Prods.
Eva Longoria UnbeliEVAble Ent.
Claudia Lonow Idiosyncrasies Inc.
Jennifer Lopez/Elaine Goldsmith Thomas Nuyorican Prods.
Suzanne Martin
Sam Means
Lorne Michaels Broadway Video
Gabe Miller/Jonathan Green
Chris Morgan
Dylan Morgan/Josh Siegel
Christopher Moynihan
Matt Murray
Andrea Newman
Jack Orman
Walter F. Parkes/Laurie MacDonald
Christine Pietrosh/Jessica Goldstein
Greg Plageman
Amy Poehler PaperKite Prods.
Julie Anne Robinson/Kelly Pancho CannyLads Productions
Chuck Rose
Vernon Sanders
David Schulner
Michael Schur Fremulon
Jeffrey Seller/Flody Suarez
Michael Shoemaker/Seth Meyers
Justin Spitzer Angry Stickman Prods.
Erika Green Swafford
Tom Szentgyorgyi
Marlon Wayans Workaholics Ent.
Annie Weisman
Tracey Wigfield
Virgil Williams
Dick Wolf Wolf Entertainment
Alan Yang
Warner Bros./Warner Horizon
J.J. Abrams Bad Robot
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Salim Akil/Mara Brock Akil
Jeff Astrof Barge Prods.
Elizabeth Banks/Max Handelman Brownstone Prods.
Janine Sherman Barrois
Alex Berger
Greg Berlanti
Mayim Bialik
Danny Cannon
Nkechi Carroll
Melissa Carter
Jeremy Carver
Diablo Cody West Egg Inc.
Kaley Cuoco Yes, Norman Prods.
Ellen DeGeneres A Very Good Production
James Duff Walking Entropy Inc.
Chris Fedak
Johnny Galecki Alcide Bava Prods.
Brian Gallivan
Martin Gero
Leonard Goldstein
Joe Goldwater Archie Comics
Justin Halpern/Patrick Schumacker Ehsugadee Prods.
Joby Harold/Tory Tunnell Safehouse Pictures
Sam Haskell/Dolly Parton Magnolia Hill Ent.
Patricia Heaton/David Hunt FourBoys Ent.
Bruno Heller Primrose Hill Prods.
Joe Henderson
LeBron James/Maverick Carter SpringHill Ent.
Lisa Joy Kilter Films
Emily Kapnek Piece of Pie Prods.
Mike Karz/William Bindley Gulfstream TV
Marlene King Long Lake Media
Michael Patrick King MPK Prods.
Dan Kopelman
Lee Toland Krieger
Bill Lawrence/Jeff Ingold Doozer
Dan Lin Rideback
Damon Lindelof Adventure Corp.
Chuck Lorre
Matthew Miller Good Session Prods.
Shay Mitchell Amore & Vita Prods.
Steve Molaro
Michelle Nader
Jonathan Nolan Kilter Films
David Nutter Genrebend Prods.
Jim Parsons That’s Wonderful Prods.
Julie Plec My So-Called Company
Jeff Rake
Melissa Rauch
Margot Robbie LuckyChap Ent.
Michael M. Robin Skyemac Prods.
Jason Rothenberg
Greer Shephard
Marcos Siega Hungry Man Ent.
Ian Somerhalder/Nikki Reed Rare Birds Prods.
Jared Stern A Stern Talking To
Rob Thomas Spondoolie Prods.
Ashley Tisdale Blondie Girl Prods.
John Wells
Paul Wesley Citizen Media
Mark M. Wolper The Wolper Organization
Robert Zemeckis/Jack Rapke ImageMovers