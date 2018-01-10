Awards Nominations: ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Game of Thrones, ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Lead Series

Peak TV has translated to Peak Awards: The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of nominations, with each of Hollywood’s major guilds and awards organizations bestowing their favor on the best of television.

Of course, each group has its own idiosyncratic touch, so Variety did a little number-crunching to find the cream of the crop across all of them — tallying the number of nominations across the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, AFI, Writers Guild, Producers Guild, and Directors Guild.

But no matter what group is calling the shots, a clear set of favorites has emerged. HBO’s “Big Little Lies” tops the chart with the most nominations across all the groups counted, with a three-way tie for second place among Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

And there’s no question that Netflix has made its mark. Though HBO tops the leaderboard across all networks with 59 overall nods, Netflix is in close second with 56 (thanks to critical hits like “The Crown” and “Master of None”). Those two totals dwarf the nearest competitor: NBC (with 23), fueled by the success of “This Is Us.”

Awards Nomination Totals by Show (3 or more) SHOW AFI GLOBES SAG WGA PGA DGA TOTAL Big Little Lies (HBO) 1 6 4 1 1 1 14 Game of Thrones (HBO) 1 1 3 1 1 3 10 Stranger Things (Netflix) 1 2 4 1 1 1 10 The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) 1 3 2 2 1 1 10 Feud: Bette and Joan (FX) 1 4 2 1 1 0 9 GLOW (Netflix) 0 1 4 2 0 0 7 Master of None (Netflix) 1 2 0 1 1 2 7 The Crown (Netflix) 1 2 2 0 1 0 6 This is Us (NBC) 1 3 2 0 0 0 6 Veep (HBO) 0 0 2 2 1 1 6 The Wizard of Lies (HBO) 0 2 0 1 1 1 5 Better Call Saul (AMC) 0 1 0 3 0 0 4 Black-ish (ABC) 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) 0 0 2 1 1 0 4 Fargo (FX) 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 Ozark (Netflix) 0 1 2 1 0 0 4 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) 0 2 0 0 1 1 4 Grace & Frankie (Netflix) 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 Saturday Night Live (NBC) 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 Silicon Valley (HBO) 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 Will & Grace (NBC) 0 2 0 1 0 0 3