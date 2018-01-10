Turner Promotes Marketing Chief Michael Engleman, Communications Exec Marie Moore

Turner has promoted two top executives at cable channels TBS and TNT, elevating Michael Engleman to chief marketing officer and Marie Moore to senior vice president of communications.

“As we’ve continued to reinvent our two market-leading brands, TBS and TNT, Michael and Marie have been key architects in rebuilding our marketing and communications strategies and organizations, as well as pivoting to our bigger vision of re-imagining where television is going,” said Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment.

Jeff Gregor, former chief marketing office and chief catalyst officer of TNT and TBS and a 17-year Turner veteran, is set to retire at the end of this month.

Engleman joined TBS and TNT in 2016 as executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation. In his new role, Engleman will oversee operational strategies and continue to develop campaigns for both networks’ brands and intellectual property, reporting to Reilly.

“Michael is the consummate media professional combining an unbelievable array of talents – keen creative instincts, a highly strategic thought process and great team building skills,” said Reilly. “I’m incredibly proud of the organization we have built and the work we have done creating experiential and experimental campaigns with a targeted ‘always on’ approach. Under Michael’s guidance we will continue to grow brand and content consumption in the omni-channel universe.”

Prior to joining Turner, Engleman served as exec VP of marketing, digital and global brand strategy for NBC Universal’s Syfy and Chiller.

Moore joined TBS and TNT in 2016 as vice president of communications. As senior VP, she will continue to lead the communications strategy for the networks’ original programming and digital content. Moore will continue to report to Sal Petruzzi, senior VP and domestic communications officer of Turner Entertainment.

“Marie has been an incredible partner in helping to shape and propel our narrative and amplify the success of our networks,” Reilly said. “She has brought tremendous flair and execution to our publicity initiatives, and she operates with the agility needed to crack the code and connect with consumers in our dynamic but complicated media landscape today.”

Before joining Turner, Moore served as senior VP of public relations for IFC.