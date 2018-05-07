Ali Wong Joins Tiffany Haddish in Netflix Animated Series ‘Tuca and Bertie’

Ali Wong will lend her voice to one of the main characters in the upcoming Netflix animated series “Tuca & Bertie,” Variety has learned.

Wong joins previously announced cast member Tiffany Haddish. The series, which has received a 10-episode order, is a comedy about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca (Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie (Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird.

Both Haddish and Wong will also serve as executive producers in addition to starring.

Lisa Hanawalt created the series and will serve as executive producer. Hanawalt is the production designer and producer on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed animated series “BoJack Horseman.” Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of “BoJack” will also executive produce along with “BoJack” executive producers Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen. Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, which produces “BoJack,” will produce. Animation is being done at Shadowmachine.

Wong is best known for her stand up comedy, with her critically-acclaimed special “Baby Cobra” having dropped on Netflix in 2016. She will release a new Netflix special titled “Hard Knock Wife” this Mother’s Day. She is also currently a series regular on the ABC comedy “American Housewife” and is shooting a romantic comedy that she co-wrote with Randall Park this summer, which will also be released on Netflix. In addition, she is currently writing a book of short letters to her daughter, which Random House will publish in 2019.

Wong is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.