TruTV Orders ‘Tacoma FD’ Comedy, Ken Jeong Pilot and Animated Project

TruTV has given a series order to the scripted comedy “Tacoma FD” and a comedy pilot to star Ken Jeong.

TruTV unveiled the orders and a slew of development projects on Wednesday in anticipation of the Turner upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on May 16.

“Tacoma FD” hails from the “Super Troopers” duo Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme as creators and stars. The half-hour series revolves around firefighters working in the “wettest city in America.” Heffernan and Lemme are executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ David Miner and Greg Walter and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

The Jeong pilot is billed as a comedy medical advice series that blends in standup comedy bits from Jeong. The project created by Jeong comes from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills banner. TruTV is also developing an animated comedy — “This Functional Family,” about a multi-racial and dysfunctional family — created by Joy Ko and Kirk Rudell.

“Our mix of returning hits, new series, plus scripted and unscripted formats in development, and a wholly-owned library of originals gives us a distinct advantage in the marketplace,” said TruTV president Chris Linn. “Against all odds and in a challenging landscape, TruTV continues to deliver premium experiences for our fans and our advertising partners, and combined with our all-in commitment to reduced commercials, we plan to keep raising the bar.”

TruTV has ordered new episodes of “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Hack My Life,” “Laff Mobb’s Laff Track,” on top of a slew of series pickups announced earlier this year.

