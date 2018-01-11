truTV Orders ‘Super Troopers’ Team Comedy, Bobcat Goldthwait Anthology, and Sets Premieres for ‘Talk Show the Game Show’ and More

truTV announced a number of new and returning series Thursday at its Television Critics Assn. panel in Pasadena, Calif.

Newly in development at the cabler is “Tacoma FD,” a half-hour comedy that has received a pilot order. Co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme (of “Super Troopers” fame) will put on uniforms for the new firehouse series set in “the wettest city in America” — which means they are firefighters who are always ready to fight fires but usually have to contend with fighting their own boredom. “Tacoma FD” is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Ent and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

Scoring a 16-episode greenlight with a premiere set for summer 2018 is “Paid Off with Michael Torpey,” a comedy game show that gives three lucky college grads saddled with student debt the chance to have that debt paid off. The series is co-created by Torpey and Cowboy Bear Ninja, who also produces. Michael Melamedoff and Adrian Selkowitz serve as executive producers for Cowboy Bear Ninja alongside executive producers Torpey, Ethan Berlin, and Leigh Hampton.

“Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters” is an eight-episode scripted anthology series coming summer 2018 that will examine “universal truths in society and pop culture and turns them inside out in completely unique and entertainingly absurd ways.” Each episode is a standalone story set to subvert the satire of the world we live in while also exploring awkward, flawed characters and telling “socially-relevant stories with imaginative twists.” The series is produced by Left/Right with Goldthwait, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Olivia Wingate and Michele Armour serving as executive producers. Actors appearing in the eight episodes include Michael Ian Black, Bridget Everett, Dave Foley, Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, David Koechner, Samm Levine, Joel Murray, Dave Pasquesi and Danny Pudi.

The returning shows, which saw premiere date announcements at TCA, are “Talk Show The Game Show” from comedian Guy Branum, which will premiere with back-to-back episodes Feb. 1 beginning at 10:30pm; “The Chris Gethard Show,” which returns with new live episodes Mar. 20 at 11pm; and “Adam Ruins Everything” from Adam Conover, which brings six animated episodes starting with back-to-back episodes on Mar. 20 at 10pm.

“Talk Show The Game Show” also announced that the comedic panel of judges Karen Kilagraff and Casey Schreiner will return in the new season. These judges will give real-time reactions about what talk show audiences want, scoring celebrity contestants that will include (not necessarily in air-order):

Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Jared Logan;

Colin Quinn, Charles Barkley, Marissa Jaret Winokur;

Fortune Feimster, Reggie Bush, Nick Thune;

Cheryl Hines, Ron Funches, Michael Kosta;

Billy Eichner, David Koechner, Lauren Lapkus;

Tate Donovan, Kym Whitley, Cristela Alonzo;

Andy Richter, Sasheer Zamata, Nadia G;

Cynthia Bailey, Cole Escola, Andy Kindler;

Anders Holm, Lennon Parham, Seaton Smith;

Loni Love, Andy Bell, Nicole Sullivan;

Heather Dubrow, Tone Bell, Maribeth Monroe;

Wanda Sykes, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos;

Ileana Douglas, Arturo Castro, Alec Mapa;

Dave Holmes, Maria Thayer, Eliza Skinner;

Natasha Leggero, Cam’ron, Wilson Cruz;

Jill Kargman, Judah Friedlander, Joel Kim Booster