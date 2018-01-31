TV Ratings: Trump’s First State of the Union Down From 2017 Address in Early Numbers

UPDATED: Viewership of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address is down slightly in the early Nielsen ratings compared to his first televised address to Congress last February.

In metered market households, Trump’s speech drew a 4.4 rating on NBC, a 4.3 on CBS, a 3.5 on ABC, and a 2.6 on Fox for a combined 14.8 rating. Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress in February last year drew a 16 rating in metered market households on broadcast and ultimately drew 47.7 million viewers when cable news coverage was calculated. It is also not atypical for such addresses to lose viewership throughout the course of a presidency.

In preliminary broadcast viewership numbers, Tuesday’s coverage of the speech drew 6.16 million viewers on CBS, 6.13 million on NBC, 4.37 million on ABC, and 3.14 million on Fox for a combined 19.8 million viewers.

There will be updates throughout the day as Nielsen releases the final broadcast numbers as well as data for the cable news networks.

President Barack Obama’s first address before Congress in February 2009 drew 52.4 million viewers across all networks, while his first State of the Union address in 2010 drew 48 million.

Very few originals aired on broadcast Tuesday night. For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” (1.8, 7.7 million) was even, as were back-to-back episodes of “Fresh Off the Boat” on ABC at 8 p.m. (1.0, 4.2 million) and 8:30 (1.0, 3.7 million).

For the CW, “The Flash” (0.9, 2.6 million) was up by over 20 percent in both measures while “Black Lightning” (0.8, 2.2 million) was up over 30 percent in the demo and 10 percent in total viewers.

More to come…