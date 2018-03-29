Trump Hails ‘Roseanne’ Revival: ‘Look at Her Ratings!’

President Donald Trump hailed the ratings for “Roseanne” in a speech on Thursday, taking it as a sign of restored American pride.

“Look at her ratings! Look at her ratings!” he said at the close of a speech on infrastructure in Richfield, Ohio. The president said he got a call from “Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett, who informed him of the numbers.

“They were unbelievable. Over 18 million people,” Trump said. “And it was about us! They haven’t figured it out yet; the fake news hasn’t quite figured it out yet. They have not figured it out. So that was great.”

Trump called Roseanne Barr on Wednesday to congratulate her on the show’s success. The premiere of the revival got a whopping 5.1 rating among adults 18-49, with 18.2 million viewers, making it the best-rated comedy telecast since 2014.

On the show, Roseanne Conner is a Trump supporter, and squares off against her sister Jackie, who backed Hillary Clinton.

In an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Barr said the call was “pretty exciting.” She added that she and Trump had a “friendly conversation about working in television and ratings.”

The show’s success has been hailed in conservative media, with Fox News arguing that it should generate pressure for networks to revive other conservative shows.

Trump also hailed cities in Orange County that have resisted “sanctuary state” policies.

“There’s a revolution going on out there,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT