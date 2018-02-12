Trump’s Budget Again Proposes Elimination of Public TV, Arts Funding

“CPB funding comprises about 15% of the total amount spent on public broadcasting, with the remainder coming from non-federal sources, with many large stations raising an even greater share,” the budget states. “This private fundraising has proven durable, negating the need for continued federal subsidies.

“Services such as PBS and NPR, which receive funding from CPB, could make up the shortfall by increasing revenues from corporate sponsors, foundations, and members. In addition, alternatives to PBS and NPR programming have grown substantially since CPB was first established in 1967, greatly reducing the need for publicly-funded programming options,” the budget reads.

CPB has received about $445 million in federal funding in recent years.

“Public broadcasting has earned bipartisan congressional support over the years thanks to the value we provide to taxpayers,” PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger said in a statement.

She said the network and its 350 member stations and local supporters “will continue to remind leaders in Washington of the significant benefits the public receives in return for federal funding, a modest investment of about $1.35 per citizen per year.”

The NEA and NEH have each received about $150 million in federal funding, but they too have survived. In fact, their budgets increased slightly as Congress has funded the government through a series of short-term continuing resolutions.

Dana Gioia, who chaired the NEA under President George W. Bush, predicted several weeks ago that the arts funding would remain safe this year.

“The federal budget is the creation of the House of Representatives,” he wrote via email. “The House rejected Trump’s art cuts for the current year’s budget. They will reject them again. There is bipartisan agreement on supporting the NEA and NEH. There was no controversy whatsoever this past year in Congress. The Republican leadership supports the cultural agencies, as, of course, does the Democratic leadership. The fuss was all in the press.”

He added, “Whatever Trump recommends will not change the secure status quo.”

In the meantime, Jane Chu, an Obama nominee, has continued to serve as chair of the NEA, and the Trump administration has yet to put forward a successor. At the NEH, senior deputy chairman Jon Parrish Peede, has been serving as acting chair.