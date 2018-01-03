‘True Detective’ Season 3 Adds Stephen Dorff

Stephen Dorff has been cast in “True Detective” Season 3 at HBO.

Dorff will play Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator who, along with his partner, has his life and career influenced over three decades by a baffling crime.

Dorff is a film and television actor who is known for roles in films like Sofia Coppola’s “Somewhere,” John G. Avildsen’s “The Power of One,” Tarsem Singh’s “Immortals,” and comic book adaptation “Blade.” On the TV side, he most recently appeared in the Fox music drama “Star.” He also made appearances on shows like “Roseanne,” “Married with Children,” and “Blossom” early in his career.

He is repped by Paradigm and attorney Adam Kaller.

Dorff joins previously announced cast members Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo. Ali, who won an Oscar last year for his performance in the film “Moonlight,” will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980.

Executive producers on season three of “True Detective” are Nic Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown. Pizzolatto, the series creator, is serving as director, writer, and showrunner. The season does not yet have a premiere date.