Tribeca TV Festival Expands Run, to Accept Indie Pilot Submissions

Tribeca Enterprises announced today that the Tribeca TV Festival will return for an expanded run this fall, with the festival set to run from Sept. 20-23.

Along with adding another day to the festival, the festival will be adding be a program called Indie Pilots, which seeks to showcase new independent voices in episodic television. It was created to identify and provide visibility for independent creators who work in the episodic space. Submissions for television programs for Indie Pilots opens today and can be submitted on Tribeca’s website.

“The options for both what and how we watch television continue to expand. We’ve seen this evolution in the one year since we first launched the TV Festival, which was created to help audiences and creators alike discover new voices, to showcase exciting stories, and to celebrate fan favorites,” said Paula Weinstein, executive vice president of Tribeca Enterprises. “We’re excited for the TV Festival to return as a destination for episodic storytelling,”

Last year, the festival hosted the surprise world premiere screening of the “Will & Grace” relaunch, “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” “Liar,” as well as sneak peaks of “Better Things,” “Red Oaks” and “Gotham.” The festival also held conversations with Trevor Noah and the writers of “The Daily Show” as well as “Released” with Oprah Winfrey.

“After a tremendous inaugural year and another successful Tribeca TV in April, it’s clear that there is more exciting work being created in episodic storytelling than ever before, and that audiences are hungrier than ever to discover it,” said Cara Cusumano, director of programming at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Our vision for Tribeca TV is a celebratory space that connects these two groups of viewers and creators that would otherwise be separated by the television screen through unique, live, big-screen events.”