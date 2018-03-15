‘Travelers’ Renewed for Season 3 Exclusively on Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Travelers” for a third season, with the show now set to air exclusively on the streaming service.

The first two seasons had aired on Showcase in Canada before streaming on Netflix. Series star Eric McCormack, who will direct the Season 3 premiere, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Before I was Will Truman again, I was a Traveler,” McCormack wrote. “And I am so excited to be able to tell our fans, worldwide, that Brad Wright’s subtle and stunning sci-fi drama is back for a third season. I am so proud of this show, particularly that it’s all-Canadian. From our devoted Vancouver crew, to an uber-talented young cast who hail from Alberta, BC, Manitoba and Ontario, to my producing partners and our Toronto roots, Travelers is a series as Canadian in its creation, as it is global in scope. I am counting the days ‘til I return, not just as Special Agent Grant MacLaren, and as a producer, but as the director of the 3rd season premiere. Travelers will continue to be unwavering in its dedication to Canadian talent, and in its drive to be one of the strongest, most binged shows on Netflix.”

The series is set hundreds of years in the future where technology has developed a means of sending people back in time to the 21st century to help save humanity from a grim future. McCormack plays an FBI agent and team leader of the “travelers.” Mackenzie Porter, Patrick Gilmore, Jared Paul Abrahamson, Nesta Marlee Cooper and Reilly Dolman also star.

“Our partner Eric said it best,” said series executive producers Brad Wright and Carrie Mudd. “We’d like to add our gratitude to our viewers in Canada on Showcase – as well as the Corus and Sky Vision teams – for two extraordinary seasons. We are excited to start shooting Season 3 this March in Vancouver, and to continue the Travelers story for fans in Canada and around the world, only on Netflix.”

The series is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc., in association with Netflix. It is written, created and executive produced by Wright, with John G. Lenic and Mudd also serving as executive producers. McCormack is also a producer in addition to starring.